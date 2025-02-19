The residents of a neighborhood of Centro de Manila (Philippines) have launched an initiative at a time when dengue cases are increasing throughout the country: rewarding with one weight for every five mosquitoes That they are collected, whether they are dead or alive.

Carlito Cernal, the ‘Captain’ of Addion Hills village, has been in charge of starting That awareness project. Speaking to AFP, he said that he could have a “great impact” to stop the spread of the aforementioned tropical disease. Of course, combined with local cleaning efforts.

The officers and health experts of the Philippines with whom AFP has spoken, were less convinced regarding that efficacyHowever, enthusiasm is being high among residents. They are carrying cubes, cups and other containers full of these insects to exchange for money.

One of them responds to the name of Illuminated Candasua. He has come With three live mosquitoeswhich has introduced in a sealed plastic vessel, which were duly counted and subsequently transferred by the village officials to the so -called death chamber: an ultraviolet light machine locked in glass.









“It is very difficult to capture these mosquitoes,” said the neighbor in statements to AFP. Candasua explained how he strategically chose a fire station with dark lighting where he used a cup to manually catch insects against a wall. The man has expressed that this weight he has received in exchange for his efforts, which is worth more than an American penny, would go straight to an account in which he is gathering money to buy a mobile phone from his son.

In 2023, the World Health Organization placed the Philippines as the country most affected by Dengue in the Western Pacific, with 167,355 cases and 575 deaths.

The aforementioned tropical disease, although it is rarely deadly, has symptoms that range from fever and headaches to inflammation of ganglia.

The country has experienced an “unusual increase” of cases this year, With 28,200 registered patients until February 1according to the spokesman of the Department of Health, Dr. Albert Domingo. This is an increase of 40 percent compared to the same period last year. Five cities and municipalities have declared outbreaks.