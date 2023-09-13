Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 21:46

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that the federal government will grant a loan of R$1 billion from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to help with the economic recovery of cities hit by the extratropical cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. The announcement took place after an interministerial meeting this Tuesday, 12th, at Palácio da Alvorada.

The heavy rains that have hit Rio Grande do Sul since last week have already caused the deaths of at least 47 people. There are still nine missing.

According to the government, the loan will be made with zero interest, a two-year grace period and only adjusted for inflation. In addition to granting the loan, the president stated that the management will also release R$600 million from the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) to serve 354 thousand workers.

“My partner Alckmin and I just had a meeting with the commission that was created to deal with the problems of Rio Grande do Sul”, he declared, in a video posted on social media. “In addition to the R$740 million announced by him last Sunday, we have now made a decision to grant a BNDES loan of R$1 billion to help recover the economy of all cities. And, at the same time, the release of R$600 million from the Guarantee Fund to serve 354 thousand workers.”

On Friday, the 8th, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), had already announced, among other measures, R$ 1 billion in special lines of credit from the state bank Banrisul from Rio Grande do Sul.

Over the weekend, Alckmin, in office as President, announced R$740 million for the city halls of the municipalities affected by the rain in Rio Grande do Sul. To make the resource viable, the federal government will make a provisional measure (MP) to open extraordinary credit : part will be from resources that already have in the Budget, and another part, through reallocation.

In the video, Lula said that the government is monitoring the situation in the region and, as information arrives, management will make decisions. “What I can guarantee to the people of Rio Grande do Sul, to the people of the region that was damaged by the rain, is that the federal government will not fail to meet the needs of the people of the region,” she said. “We are going to take care of the people with great care because the people cannot suffer the way they are suffering.”

The government is also studying specific actions by the Ministry of Health to rebuild affected hospitals and health units, and by the Ministry of Education to restore daycare centers and schools. The resources, however, have not yet been accounted for.

In addition to Lula, the meeting was attended by Geraldo Alckmin (vice-president/MDIC), José Múcio (Defense), Rui Costa (Casa Civil), Wellington Dias (MDS), Simone Tebet (Planning), Marina Silva (Environment), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development), Márcio Macedo (General Secretariat), Paulo Pimenta (Secom), Jader Filho (Cities), Waldez Goés (Regional Development), Juscelino Filho (Communications), Nísia Trindade (Health), Fernando Haddad (Finance) , Rita Serrano (Caixa Econômica), Edegar Pretto (Conab) and Nelson Barbosa (BNDES).

How the Estadão showed, the tragic floods that hit the Vale do Taquari region, in Rio Grande do Sul, left a trail of destruction not only in homes, but also in local industries, especially in the cities of Encantado, Muçum and Roca Sales. Many businesses were completely destroyed due to the floods.