There was a lot of fuss about the Brazilian Robinho last week. The old star signed on with his home club FC Santos, but after only six days the contract was canceled by mutual agreement.
It was big news when the free transfer Robinho joined Santos FC a week ago. The Brazilian probably wanted to end his career with his home club. In order to relieve the first division club’s financial problems, he even agreed with the club on a minimum wage salary.
But Robinho’s return home could not detract from the headlines around him. The 36-year-old is still accused of having participated in a gang rape in Italy. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2017, but the verdict was challenged by Robinho’s defense. Now the former world star will concentrate on the new process.
Recently, Globe Esporte Robinho’s statements and further information on the procedure made known. The pressure on the Brazilian club therefore kept increasing. The first sponsor also ended the collaboration after Robinho was signed.
The fans followed suit and vehemently resisted working with Robinho. On Friday evening, Santos therefore announced the termination of the contract. “The decision was made by mutual agreement to suspend the contract that was signed on October 10th so that the player can concentrate fully on his trial in Italy,” said the club via twitter.
“If I disturb her in any way, it is better if I go and concentrate on my personal affairs. I will prove my innocence,” said Robinho von transfermarkt.de quoted.
