La Spezia – “We do not fully agree with the decision to make the green-blue path from Monterosso – Vernazza one-way to avoid overcrowding of tourists. The question of the influx of tourists, in some precise moments of the particularly intense year, as in the Easter holidays and in the long weekends of April 25th and May 1stcannot continue to induce emergency, experimental, little-sense and planned decisions”.

“The permitted direction for the direction of travel, from Monterosso in Vernazza, in fact risks further congesting the village which, due to the very conformation and limitation of the spaces, suffers more from the concentration of presences on those dates and in the daytime slot from 11 to 17 – adds the trade association of crafts and small and medium-sized businesses -. It has been years since the situation has been difficult to manage during the Easter period and over the spring holidays, years in which alarming photographs and headlines appear in the newspapers, yet the phenomenon is predictable. The question would also be manageable if we started working with experts in the sector on a controlled management of tourism that can make guests’ stay more relaxing with a diversified offer and more attractions, open to a territory and a wider offer than the only Cinque Terre”.

Clear the proposal regarding the Cna. “It is necessary, by land and by sea, analyze flows to organize and manage tourism. We don’t understand how it is possible for the bodies involved to repeat this solution like a mantra, remaining with words, without moving on to deeds. Trains and boats have a ceiling on available seats and pre-established times, so the moments of influx are easily identifiable. The time has come for the Cinque Terre, the Park and the Municipalities to set up a working table and be supported by those who have been doing this job of analyzing and managing flows for years. This is what our businesses are asking for.”