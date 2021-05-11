Channel 12 Israeli television announced that a person was killed in a missile attack on the Tel Aviv area, Tuesday evening.

The Israeli army announced that missile sirens rang out in the Tel Aviv area and central Israel earlier this evening.

Witnesses said that multiple explosions were also heard. Israeli Channel 12 television confirmed that a missile had hit a building in the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon. The rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli ambulance service, one person was seriously injured in the bombing of Tel Aviv. A press reporter said: A missile also hit a bus.