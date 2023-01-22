This month, comedian Fábio Porchat announced the end of his marriage to film producer Nataly Mega after eight years of relationship. According to him, the reason was the disagreement between the two about the desire to have children. While the actor does not see himself as a father, which he has already expressed in several public statements, Nataly would dream of being a mother.

Psychoanalyst Natália Marques says that this type of situation is more common than it seems. This is because, if decades ago many people ended up having children without thinking much about it, today this type of decision has become increasingly planned, especially among people from the middle to upper classes, who have invested more in self-knowledge.

Image consultant Priscila Citera, 42 years old, is an example. She was 30 years old and had been married for eight when she realized that she didn’t want to add to the family, unlike her then-husband. “We were already together for a long time and we understood that it was time to have children. I stopped taking the medicine that prevents pregnancy, but every time I had my period, he was sad and I felt relieved, ”she says. “I realized that something was wrong and I started working on it in therapy. Over time, I realized that this was not really my dream. I only naturalized because society said that, after getting married, we should have children”, says Priscila.

She then decided to end the relationship, but chose not to reveal the real reason to her ex. Priscila says that, influenced by the dominant sexist thought that every woman should dream of motherhood, she felt selfish for having taken that decision.

Choice

For psychologist Gabriela Luxo, motherhood or fatherhood should be a choice made not only as a couple, but also individually and after much reflection, after all, it has a great impact on people’s lives. In some cases, it may be interesting to look for psychotherapy sessions to get to know yourself better. “The arrival of a child completely changes the routine. When the person has a child without really wanting it, they will go through a series of emotional issues to deal with the feeling of change and frustration in relation to the things that could be done before, without the child, and that later they cannot anymore” , it says.

The two specialists heard by the report also point out that taking this type of decision under pressure from other people – whether from the romantic partner, the family or society in general – creates problems not only for the person who made the decision, but also for the child and for the couple.

“The person who genuinely does not want to have children will not be able to give the child the affection and attention they would like and may even feel guilty about it”, says Natália. “This can affect the child’s self-esteem as they feel unwanted”, points out Gabriela.

At the same time, according to Natália, the partner who wanted to have children tends to get frustrated over time, as his real desire was for the other to want the child as much as he does – something that is beyond the control of both parties.

The tendency is that, even unconsciously, the person who gave in (whether having a child unintentionally, or ceasing to have one to adapt to the other’s desire) blames the partner for experiencing something they would not like. Over time, this breeds resentment and tends to drive the couple apart.

Priscila agrees with the experts. “I only had the courage to tell my ex-husband the real reason why I decided to break up after a few months. At the time, he even said that, if I had told the truth, he would have accepted not having children to stay with me, but I replied that it would still not work, “she says.

Adoption

Isabella Silva, a 29-year-old lawyer, also ended a romantic relationship for not having the same desire as her ex-partner regarding children. She says that the two knew about this disagreement from the beginning of the relationship, but did not worry about it initially because they both wanted to “enjoy the moment”.

“After two years, this desire to be a mother grew within her and one day she came to me saying that she had started researching about adoption and that she wanted to file the paperwork now”, says Isabella. “I felt pressured and very anxious.”

The professionals also recommend honesty in the dialogue with the partner. If the plan to have children is completely off the table, it’s worth talking about it openly with your partner.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.