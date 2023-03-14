One Vanderbilt, a new skyscraper in the heart of Manhattan, seems to point to the future. One of the world’s tallest buildings, it pierces the sky like an inverted iceberg, merging seamlessly at its foundation with a sprawling network of trains and other transportation.

It is also the rare skyscraper designed with climate change in mind. It has a self-contained, catastrophe-resistant power plant capable of generating as much power as six football fields from solar panels. The building captures every drop of rain that falls on it and reuses that runoff to heat or cool its 9,000 daily visitors.

“It’s a commercial-grade science project,” said Jonathan Wilcox, a director at SL Green Realty Corp., the company that owns it.

But One Vanderbilt, which opened in late 2020, is already out of date. Some of the green features of the building were the right response to the climate problem in 2016, when the design work was completed. “And then the answer changed,” Wilcox said.

Unlike many skyscrapers, One Vanderbilt generates much of its own electricity. However, its turbines burn natural gas, which is cleaner than oil or coal, but is falling out of favor — particularly in New York City, which in recent years has adopted some of the most ambitious climate laws in the world. world, including a ban on fossil fuels in new buildings.

Although One Vanderbilt took three years to build, which is relatively fast, the City’s environmental strategy hasn’t stopped. The building, which has 73 stories, plus an area at the top with bars and observation decks, took 20 years to come to fruition and sits just west of the Grand Central Train Station.

On the roof, cooling towers evaporate hot water pumped 400 meters into the sky, releasing a mist. After losing its heat, the water descends back down to cool machinery dozens of floors below.

According to its owner, One Vanderbilt is designed to be more energy efficient than most new buildings. The structure incorporates various design elements, some exorbitantly expensive, to minimize energy use, such as high ceilings to let in more natural light.

One amazing aspect of One Vanderbilt is its stormwater recovery system. All the rain that touches the skyscraper’s terracotta and glass facade is transferred to a pair of giant concrete tubs and pumped to the cooling towers above.

Some of the runoff evaporates, but much of it is used to cool the building’s power plant or is recirculated throughout the building. Nothing has been discharged into the sewage system, which can be overwhelmed by heavy rains.

The One Vanderbilt Power Plant generates electricity as well as hot water. The generators are hidden 39 stories above ground, in a windowless room containing a box the size of a shipping container that encloses a microturbine—actually, a jet engine. A control panel showed it spinning at 61,000 revolutions per minute. Five more turbines whirred nearby. Colored tubes meandered in all directions.

The building’s efficiency has helped One Vanderbilt fill a wall with sustainability awards. Still, the pace of change has accelerated.

Building owners say new New York City laws will force drastic changes. One of the key laws, which restricts pollution, doesn’t just apply to new construction: all existing buildings must gradually comply and also be retrofitted, potentially at staggering cost.

For now, the future of New York’s office towers can be seen at 270 Park, a half-finished behemoth rising a few blocks north of One Vanderbilt. You will have no gas line at all.

By: BEN RYDER HOWE