New York, the iconic city of the United Stateswas rated one of the worst cities in the world for expats, since the balance between work and personal life, as well as the economic sphere, represent a challenge in the Big Apple. According to the portal’s 2023 Cities for Expats Report Internations, It is ranked thirty-ninth of the forty-nine lists of global cities for international residentsand although it stands out as a prosperous work center here, the high cost of living is a great challenge for the inhabitants.

But that’s not all, the quality of life also leaves a lot to be desired. Although the Big Apple has many leisure options, according to the report, 66 percent of expats are dissatisfied with their life in New York.

Why is New York not ideal for expats?



People experience opposite feelings in the workplace, as 74 percent of those interviewed say they have improved their working conditions by moving to this city and 71 percent are happy with their professional opportunities on a personal level. However, New York is among the five cities with the worst job securityin addition to the fact that one in four expats is not satisfied with their work-life balance.

The same way, New York ranks second to last in the Personal Finance Indexbeing surpassed by Vancouver, as two out of every five expatriates consider that their income is not enough to lead a comfortable life and more than a third do not feel satisfied with their financial situation.

The metropolis too It ranks last in cost of living and ranks forty-seventh in housing affordability on the Expat Essentials Index.. At the same time, it is among the 10 worst in quality of life. Expatriates face a health system that is not considered affordable, is of low quality and with services that are difficult to access.

New York was chosen as one of the worst cities for foreign residents

In terms of urban environment, it occupies the forty-third place, since this considers the green spaces in the city, as well as its noise levels, although 72 percent consider that it is easy to get used to the culture of the town.

The city occupies sixth position in the Leisure Options category and second in culinary variety and gastronomic options. Furthermore, most expats are satisfied with the culture and nightlife. However, New York ranks forty-fifth in personal safety.