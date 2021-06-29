THE Samsung announced this Monday (28.Jun.2021) the One UI Watch operating system, with a focus on smart watches. The platform, created in partnership with the Google, will be unified and will bring “performance improvements and a more integrated experience”, according to the company.

The next Galaxy Watch will be the 1st device to try out the new technology, which still doesn’t have a date to reach the market. The number of available apps is also expected to grow.

“One UI Watch together with the new unified platform will create an entirely new experience with the Galaxy Watch. As part of the new experience, after installing smartwatch compatible apps on your smartphone, they will quickly download to your smartwatch. If you have customized your smartphone’s time to show the time in different cities around the world, the function will automatically be reflected on your smartwatch as well”, explains the brand.

The new features are a combination of operating systems from Samsung, Tizen, with Google’s Wear OS. According to the companies, the new technology will consume less energy, providing longer lives for wearable batteries.

“To unlock the full potential of wearables, we are leveraging our long legacy of mobile innovations and our partnerships with trusted industry leaders who have grown with us in our open market ecosystem. With these efforts, we will enrich our smartwatch experience and the convenience of the Galaxy ecosystem for our consumers.”, said the head of Consumer Experience, Mobile and Communications Business at Samsung, Patrick Chomet.

Details have been announced on the MWC (Mobile World Congress), one of the largest technology congresses in the world. watch (31min14s):

