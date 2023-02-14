One UI 5.1 is the latest version of the quintessential interface Samsung that has been accompanying the company’s devices for years and years, making them lightning fast and super popular. Today we are here to talk to you about novelty that are about to dock in our country. If you are curious, stay with us and rest assured that you will not be disappointed!
One UI 5.1 lands in Italy!
If you own one of these devices:
- Galaxy S22 Ultra/+/base
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Watch 5
- Galaxy Watch 4
Then you have probably already received the notification from Samsung warning you of the possibility of download the brand new One UI 5.1. This is 2GB of content for smartphones and about 330MB for watches. We obviously advise you to proceed immediately with the download and below we leave you the list of all the new features:
- Camera One UI 5.1:
- Changing the hue for a selfie just got easier
Easily change the hue of your selfies with the Effects button on the side of the screen.
- Quick access to Expert RAW
The Expert RAW app lets you capture high-quality images without any processing or compression, perfect for those who want to edit their photos later. Accessing Expert RAW is now easier from the Advanced menu.
Gallery One UI 5.1:
- Shared family album
With the shared family album, sharing photos with your family is easier than ever. Gallery recommends photos to add to your shared family album by recognizing the faces of your family members. You also get 5GB of storage per family member (up to 6 people).
- Improved handling
Processing automatically removes shadows and reflections to make your photos look great. You can also recreate GIFs for better resolution and clarity.
- Convenient information display
If you swipe up when viewing an image or video in your gallery, you can see at a glance when and where the image was taken, on which device, where it’s stored, and more.
- Search just got more powerful
You can now search for more than one person or item at a time. You can even search for people without tagging their names, just by clicking on their faces.
- Choose a location to save screenshots
You can now save screenshots and screen recordings to a folder of your choice by setting it in the advanced features.
AR Zones and AR Emojis:
- Use 3 Emojis in AR Emoji Camera
Take fun photos and videos with friends (up to 3 people) in mask mode. You can replace your friends’ faces with other characters by clicking on the emoji.
- Layout and editing improvements in AR doodles
Brushes are now available on the AR Doodle home screen for quicker access. You can also resize and move drawings after you’ve created them, and the new eraser tool lets you erase only a portion of your drawings without erasing them completely.
Widget One UI 5.1:
- New battery widget
With the new battery widget you can check the battery level of your Galaxy devices. Right from the home screen, you can see how much battery is left on your smartphone, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, and other supported devices.
- Intuitive weather widget
The new illustration style and a summary of the current weather conditions make it easier to understand the weather information, whether it’s sunny, cloudy, raining or snowing.
One UI 5.1 modes and scenarios:
- Different backgrounds depending on the mode
Set different wallpapers on your lock screen and home screen depending on your current activities. Choose a background for work, one for sports and more by setting different modes.
- More conditions and actions for scenarios
Run scripts automatically when you turn on airplane mode or mobile hotspot. Scripts can now open some apps, adjust left/right audio balance, and more. New Actions now let you control Quick Share and touch sensitivity, as well as change the ringtone and font style.
One UI 5.1 Connectivity:
- Collaboration in Samsung Notes
Create a shared note that multiple people can edit at the same time. Write a report with colleagues, take notes for a study group, or draw a picture with a friend. The possibilities are endless.
- Inviting to shared apps made easy
Now you can easily invite people to shared albums, notes and calendars using a link that can be shared between apps such as messengers, email and social networks.
- Advanced multiple controls between Galaxy Book and smartphone
Now you can use your Galaxy Book’s mouse, keyboard or trackpad with not only your Galaxy tablet, but also with your Galaxy smartphone. You can easily copy and paste text and drag and drop images from one device to another as if it were the same device.
- Multimedia output for WiFi speakers
If you want to continue listening to music on Wi-Fi speakers via Spotify Connect and built-in Chromecast, simply open the media output from the quick access toolbar, not from music apps.
- Continue browsing on your PC
If you browse the Internet on your smartphone with Samsung Internet and then continue browsing on your PC, you can find the websites you have open on your smartphone and continue browsing them with your PC browser.
Samsung DeX One UI 5.1:
- Improved multitasking in DeX
In split screen mode, you can now drag the splitter to the center of the screen to resize both windows. You can also dock a window to one of its corners so that it takes up a quarter of the screen.
One UI 5.1 settings:
- Settings tips
Tips now appear at the top of the settings screen, letting you know about useful features to try or settings that need your attention so you can enable or try them right away.
Internet Samsung One UI 5.1:
- Improved search
You can now search by folder name in bookmarks or by group name in tabs. Improved search logic lets you find what you’re looking for, even if something is misspelled.
One UI 5.1 Setup Wizard:
- Faster and easier initial setup of your new Galaxy
If you are switching to a new Galaxy from a Galaxy or other Android device, simply scan the QR code on your old device to automatically migrate your Wi-Fi networks, Samsung account and Google account to the new device to transfer without type (feature available only for Samsung Galaxy S23 series or later models with BLE technology).
Weather One UI 5.1:
- Detailed weather information at a glance
Useful weather information is now displayed on the Weather app home screen. You can check severe weather alerts, daily weather reports, hourly rainfall, and colorful temperature graphs.
One UI 5.1 calls:
- Bixby Text Calls
Use Bixby Text Calls to answer calls automatically and find out the purpose of the call. You can see what the caller is saying in a text chat, and you can tap or type responses that are read aloud to the caller. Bixby Text calls are only available in English and Korean.
