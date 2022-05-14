Good news for the owners of this smartphone model, it seems that the rollout of the update that brings the One UI 4.1 on the Samsung Galaxy M22effectively updating the Android operating system of this device to the latest version currently available.

The update has already been spotted on devices in the UAE and has therefore officially started on rollout, this means that it will gradually be released to many other devices also from other countries, including Italy. So I can’t tell you exactly when it will be available for your device, but I invite you to check your smartphone settings over the next few weeks because it could come at any moment, but it could also take some time.

With the arrival of the ONE UI 4.1 on the Samsung Galaxy M22 all the news of Android 12 are also introduced on this device, but not only, in fact in the changelog the update also includes a new feature, called “Nearby Share”, for sharing files with nearby devices, and support for images in AVIF format.

The Android security patches, relating to the month of April, could not be missing. As for the build ID, it is “M225FVXXU4BFD8” and it may soon arrive on your device as well.