Expert Syrtsov: new buildings in Moscow have risen in price by 14 percent

In Moscow, new buildings have risen sharply in price – the average price of one square meter of this type of housing in May increased by 14.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Such data is provided by the managing director of the Metrium company Ruslan Syrtsov, transmits “Gazeta.ru”.

At the end of the last month of spring, the price per square meter on the primary market reached 400.9 thousand rubles. The expert explains the rise in price of new buildings in the capital by the decrease in the availability of “forbidden” micro-studios (up to 28 square meters), the policies of developers in anticipation of the July winding down of preferential and IT mortgages, as well as an increase in the volume of supply in expensive premium projects.

Previously, specialists from the Dom.rf development institute predicted that prices for apartments in new buildings in 2024 will increase only by the inflation rate – that is, they will practically not increase. In total, since the beginning of the year, this type of housing has increased in price by 3.9 percent, which is slightly higher than the inflation rate (3.2 percent).

The largest increase in the cost of “primary housing” among the districts of the Russian Federation was observed in the Ural region – by 4.2 percent, where real estate was sold much faster than it was built, and the smallest in the Far Eastern region (by 1.3 percent), where the volume of supply has increased significantly in recent months.