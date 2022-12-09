Rosstat: building materials in Russia fell by 0.7 percent in November

In November 2022, building materials fell by almost one percent in Russia. The price reduction for this type of goods is reported by Rosstat.

During this period, building materials fell in price by 0.7 percent. In particular, chipboard and oriented strand boards cost 2.4 percent less, edged boards – by 1.6 percent, and metal tiles – by 0.9 percent.

However, prices for some goods have increased. Window glass rose in price by 0.6 percent, and packed cement – by 0.5 percent. On average across the country, since the beginning of 2022, the cost of building materials has increased by 4.1 percent.

Earlier, analysts at the Moscow Credit Bank (MCB) concluded that in 2022, Russians began to spend more on repairs – the volume of expenses for the relevant categories of goods and payment for the work of teams of specialists increased by almost a third (by 28 percent) in less than 11 months.