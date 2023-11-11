It ends 0-3 with a hat-trick for Kylian, who has reached 13 goals for the season, but Luis Enrique is not happy: “He can do more”. Donnarumma protagonist of some prodigious saves: the Parisian team thus returns to the top

Alessandro Grandesso – paris

Three goals from Mbappé and PSG is back at the top, overtaking Farioli’s Nice. A success, the one in Reims, which allows the French champions to also forget the misstep at San Siro, in the Champions League against Milan. All thanks also to Donnarumma’s show, spectacular and decisive with various saving saves in a match that Luis Enrique started in one way and ended in another, thus renouncing the tactical fundamentalism of the last few matches.

style — PSG immediately started with their heads down. And he does it with Dembélé who comes down the right and invents a long cross, which at first glance is harmless. But on the other hand, Mbappé likes the idea and coordinates it and crosses it with a right-foot volley and places it in the opposite corner. A perfect incipit for a match that Reims plays in their own way, without fearing the pedigrees of their opponents. Thus, 31-year-old Will Still’s band immediately found the equaliser, with Ito, however, canceled out for offside. Which doesn’t discourage the hosts who apply high pressing and ferocious recovery. See also Bayern Munich, former Hamann thunders against Tuchel: "Team without playing"

gigio show — At times the match becomes a sort of ring with continuous reversals of play, and with PSG moving from brief phases of possession to a typically counter-attacking style. But keeping the Emir of Qatar’s club going is Donnarumma who saved his team in two situations. In the 22nd minute, he blocked a free kick from Ito from the top left of the area, which was blocked by Munetsi. And in the 41st minute with an instinctive save from Richardson’s close-range shot, a sure shot from the edge of the small area. Two masterful interventions to make up for the risky support on Ruiz, in the usual reconstruction from below that Reims uses to encircle the away area.

summit — This time, Luis Enrique doesn’t get stuck with the too unbalanced 4-2-4 and in the second half he strengthens the suffering midfield by introducing Vitinha for Ramos. PSG then recomposes in a sort of 4-3-3, with Mbappé aiming for the trident together with Dembélé and Lee. But Donnarumma again thwarted the equalizer, following a corner (11′) and a header from Agbadou. Which allows PSG to restart and find the second goal, with an action that takes place on the right wing: Dembéle serves the insertion of Soler, in a right-back version, who from the back sees Mbappé free on the other side. The bomber served lands inside with his left. And he locks down the match, bringing PSG only to the top. Even if it is Donnarumma again who really secures the result with another crazy save from Munetsi’s powerful and close-range right foot following the development of a corner (26′). In the final, time for the Italian Ndour, before Mbappé’s hat-trick, scoring from the center of the area, served from the back, on the right, by Barcola (37′). And only the crossbar denied him the fourth seal (41′). See also Sports programming for this Sunday, August 7

reactions — Mbappé thus takes the ball to Paris: “I can score goals by playing badly – declared the attacker at the end of the match – but I prefer to score goals by playing well and helping the team. Today it was important to win.” Not enough, however, for Luis Enrique who asks for more, even from the striker who has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1: “I’m not satisfied – said the coach -, Mbappé is certainly one of the best in the world, but we want something more from him. Maybe I’m wrong but that’s what I think.”