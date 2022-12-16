St. Moritz – Se in Val Gardena the fog forces the organizers to cancel the supergiant – 100th World Cup race at the foot of the Sassolungo – in St.Moritz the blues start with a bang. Before Elena Curtoni and second Sofia Goggia (at 0″29) which pays for the worst conditions of the «Corviglia».

But our captain is only half celebrating, why he slams his left hand on the third door and gets hurt: she breaks her second and third metacarpal and will be operated on in the afternoon in Milan by doctor Panzeri, medical director of the Fisi, and she tries a flash recovery – one of her specialties – for tomorrow’s descent. In third place was the Swiss Corinne Suter, at 0″73.

The others: the American Breezy Johnson, always fluid, is fifth, sixth is her teammate Mikaela Shiffrin. Seventh Federica Brignone, with a good performance considering the conditions.

Pink Italy compensates for the Azzurri’s flop in Thursday’s freestyle in Val Gardena, and hits two goals n.13 (to which must be added four hat-tricks by these unleashed girls) and . the last was in the finals last March with Brignone winning ahead of Marta Bassino in giant.

St.Moritz exalted Elena Curtoni, 31, from Valtellina, the painter of the white circus. A love that blossomed as a child that the blue has been able to combine with that for the snow. In short, an artist at the service of skiing. This is Curtoni’s third career success after the Bansko descent in January 2020 (the day of a memorable pink hat-trick) and the one in the super-G in Cortina 2022, when Sofia Goggia fell and injured her knee before the Beijing Olympics. “It’s not my fault if every time I win Sofia gets hurt – Curtoni justifies herself -. I’m happy but I would have liked to celebrate with Sofia on the podium”.

In short, women drag Italy with snow. The bitterness of Paris, struggling with material problems and mental insecurities after the fall at 100 kilometers in Lake Louise, is counterbalanced by the joy and energy of this squadron that never disappoints.