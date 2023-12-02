One person died and another was injured in a knife attack against passers-by in an area near the Grenelle neighborhood in Paris, near the Eiffel Tower. The alleged attacker was arrested, reported French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Members of the emergency services indicated that the two victims are tourists.

The attacker was arrested, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced on Saturday night, December 2, in X.

Les policiers viennent d’avoir courageusement interpellé un assaillant s’en prenant à des passants à Paris, autour du quai de Grenelle. A deceased person and a blessed person in charge of the Pompiers of Paris. Merci d’éviter le secteur. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 2, 2023



The attack occurred in the vicinity of the Eiffel Tower, near the Seine, in an area where the Police established a security cordon.

According to Patrick Pelloux, an emergency doctor who was at the scene, interviewed by BFM TV, the deceased passerby and the injured person were tourists visiting the capital.

💬 “Il ya une gamine qui s’est fait agresser avec un couteau et un marteau” ➡ This passante temoigne après l’attaque qui a entraîné la mort de un man ce samedi soir à Paris pic.twitter.com/JU1vpuEMV0 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 2, 2023



The AFP agency reported that the attacker shouted “Allah Akbah” (Allah is great).

News in development…