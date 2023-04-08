How did you feel about the content of this article?

According to the Israel Police, one person was killed and seven were injured after a hit-and-run shooting in Tel Aviv. | Photo: Abir Sultan/EFE

One person was killed and at least seven injured, all tourists from Italy and the UK, in a shooting and ramming in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. The assailant, an Israeli-Arab man, was killed, Israeli media and emergency medical services reported.

Members of the Magen David Adom (MDA, equivalent to the Red Cross) emergency service declared a 36-year-old man dead and transferred seven people hit by a car to a hospital, a spokesman for the medical organization said in a statement.

Among the injured, three people are in a moderate condition, while four others were slightly injured, according to the MDA, which detailed that two tourists are Italian and five are British citizens.

According to the police, the driver of a vehicle ran over several pedestrians on a central avenue on the seafront of Tel Aviv, until it overturned.

Afterwards, area agents “recognized that the driver was trying to remove the gun he was carrying,” but he was killed before that, a police spokesman said. According to the press, the alleged perpetrator of the attack was an Israeli Arab from Kafer Qasem, a city with an Arab majority in central Israel.

The incident comes amid a sharp rise in violence in the region in the middle of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and following another attack that killed two Israeli women in the occupied West Bank.

Israel carried out several retaliatory strikes early on Thursday (6) against the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, after rockets fired by Palestinian militants after days of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.