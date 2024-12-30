The event took place in the waters of Marsa Alam, on the shores of the Red Sea.

One tourist has died and another has been injured after being attacked by a shark in waters of Marsa Alaman Egyptian city on the shores of the Red Sea, the Egyptian Ministry of Environment confirmed this Sunday in a statement.

The victims are two men of Italian nationality, 48 and 69 years old respectively, as reported by the AGI news agency, that they were in deep waters when the animal attacked, killing one and injuring another, who was admitted to the Port Ghalib hospital.

The Egyptian authorities have formed an urgent committee to determine the causes of the incident and monitor the natural reserves with the presence of sharks in the waters around Marsa Alam, where they have also prohibited bathing.