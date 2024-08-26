One tourist has died and two are missing after a collapse on Sunday a cave in the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, southeast of Iceland, authorities in the Nordic country reported today.

According to the criteria of

Around 25 tourists were visiting the place when the accident occurred, in which One person, whose nationality has not been disclosed, was killed.

Another tourist was reportedly transported by helicopter to a Reykjavik hospital, where she is in a stable condition, according to public broadcaster Rúv.

Rescue work suspended overnight

Several helicopters and around 100 personnel were involved in the rescue efforts, which were temporarily suspended last night due to the difficult conditions, Icelandic police said.

Breiðamerkurjökull Glacier is part of Vatnajökull National Park, which includes the glacier of the same name – one of the largest in Europe – and is one of the most touristic areas of this volcanic island in the North Atlantic.

EFE