Mexico. after a few weeks Patty Lopez de la Cerda He decided to take out a publication from the trunk of memories where he is seen showing off his figure in all its splendor in a flirtatious swimsuit. The photos of her were shared on her Instagram account where they once again became a sensation for the fans.

The photos were taken during his visit to thailand where he made it clear that he can show off his charming figure without any problem. In total there were 4 photos in which Patty López de la Cerda wore a two-piece green swimsuit, for which she unleashed a great madness on the part of her admirers.

The Mexican has made it clear that she has one of the most acclaimed figures on social networks and that has been verified since day one when she began to share more daring content both on her traditional networks and on onlyfans where it has managed to become one of the most profitable in that medium.

Patty López de la Cerda, who shone on television with sports programs, has managed to collect the affection of her followers in her different stages of her life and that has given her a large community that she now has to take care of so that they continue to encourage her to show off. more.

The memory session already has more than 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who see Patty Lopez de la Cerda as one of the perfect influencers and it is not for less since the Mexican model has managed to improve her content, even exceeding the expectations of her followers who have given her a lot of support.