It is one of the most unusual corona vaccinations anyone has ever heard of. A blocked road turned out to be a godsend for some.

Grants Pass – At the moment, you cannot get a corona vaccination anytime and anywhere. In Germany too, the waiting lists are long and waiting for new ones vaccine appears long. It is hard to imagine someone knocking on the car window in the open and a real one out of the blue vaccination offers. But when the right coincidences come together, even that can happen, like this story from the USA shows.

Vaccination team gets stuck on the country road – the clock is ticking with the vaccine

In Josephine County, Oregon the health officials were just done with the corona– Distribute vaccination at a local school. Now they were on their way to another station in Grants Pass, where more patients were waiting for them. But what would normally be a 45-minute drive was stopped unexpectedly. Together with several other cars, the vaccination team suddenly got stuck on one Country road firmly – in the middle of snow and with no realistic chance of using the vaccine on time. It would have lasted a maximum of six hours. What happened next they shared shortly afterwards on twitter.

In the end, the decision was quite simple and probably also an obvious one. If the corona vaccine is not timed to the scheduled Patient it can also be distributed to other people. So the vaccination team started simply with the inmates of the further stranded cars to ask if they wanted to get their vaccination on site.

Spontaneous corona vaccination thrills motorists

There was also Michael Weber, director of health officials in Josephine County. It made perfect sense for him to offer the other drivers the vaccination. “Our number 1 rule now is that nothing is wasted,” he said New York Times. “As soon as we knew we couldn’t get into town in time to use the vaccine, it was the obvious choice.”

It was a big surprise to anyone else who happened to be stuck on the same street. “One man was so happy, he took off his shirt and jumped out of the car,” said Weber. The team was able to distribute the remaining six vaccine doses. The Syringes the patients got directly at the car. On Ambulance and a doctor were on site, so all the necessary Safety precautions were fulfilled.

Even so, not all motorists felt comfortable with the thing. Given the very unusual circumstances, many turned down the sudden offer. It’s just really hard to imagine that the corona vaccination would just knock on the car door. This also applies in Germany, where the problems related to corona vaccinations cause a lot of trouble. (rm)