Sport also as a claim for vaccination. This has been understood and agreed upon by the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the most prominent teams in the NBA, and the Health Department of the city of Wisconsin. Both entities have partnered to set up a mobile vaccination site at the Fiserv Forum, the Bucks’ pavilion, on the occasion of the long-awaited duel that they will play on Sunday, May 2, against the Brooklyn Nets. Fans over the age of 16 who attend the game will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19.

The United States is the country in the world with the highest number of total infections, with more than 32 million registered. 29% of its population has been vaccinated, but for one reason or another, and according to a survey carried out by Axios-Ipsos in April, one in five Americans believes that they will not be vaccinated against covid-19.

Milwaukee Bucks explains that the vaccination process will last a half hour, between which fans register, receive the vaccine and then wait about 15 minutes. Health Department officials will then schedule an appointment with fans for the administration of the second dose. “We highly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to partner with the Milwaukee Department of Health to provide fans with this opportunity,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, an American multinational that provides technology and services. financial “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary steps and help get our lives back to normal. Let’s make this happen together ”.

Several NBA pavilions have begun to open their doors to fans a few weeks ago, although in a limited percentage. The Fiserv Forum, where the Bucks play, with a capacity for 17,341 spectators, gathered 3,280 spectators in the last game played there against the Philadelphia Sixers. The cheapest tickets cost 114 dollars (95 euros).

The expectation is enormous because the Nets have formed a team full of stars, with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, now injured, and they lead the classification of the Eastern Conference. The Bucks led by Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, the MVP of the last two seasons, is third and, as in recent years, is also among the contenders for the title.

The Bucks’ initiative is not the only, nor the first. As the rate of vaccination has slowed in the United States, campaigns for vaccination are increasing. Racing Louisville FC, a professional women’s soccer team, was the first to launch a campaign in favor of vaccination. His stadium, the Lynn Family Stadium, was set up as a vaccination center. The club gave a ticket to those fans who were vaccinated there on the occasion of the match they played last Monday.

From some media that fight against misinformation about the vaccine, the dangers of covid-19 and particularly about its impact on the youngest, the case of Alex Kopacz is remembered. He is a Canadian athlete who won the bobsleigh gold medal at the 2018 Olympics. At 31, he was too young to be vaccinated in Ontario, where he lives. He was infected and had to be hospitalized. “I have never felt so close to my own death before,” Kopacz confessed. He came to fear for his life, to the point that he drew up a will and said goodbye to his family and friends. “Believe me,” he asked the journalist from The Canadian Press, “When I say that the scariest thing is when you realize that there is nothing you can do to alleviate the symptoms.”

