Mexico City.- A group of 1,100 federal judges and magistrates urgently requested that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) intervene and ask Mexico to suspend judicial reform, because it points toward a “technical coup d’état” that would turn the country into a “dictatorship.”

Judges Juan José Olvera López and José Manuel Torres Ángel presented the document containing 10 requests submitted this morning in Washington to the IACHR, so that it may exercise its powers under Article 41 of the American Convention on Human Rights (ACHR).

“As can be seen, the constitutional changes underway reveal that, under the cloak of an apparently democratic discourse, supported by the strength of a legislative majority not obtained at the polls, but by the twisted decisions of the electoral bodies, there is hidden an agenda tending to the capture, co-optation and submission now also of the Judiciary, under a single political corporation that, if it were to crystallize its claims, would materialize a technical coup d’état, while placing the Mexican State in the same position that decades ago was achieved by means of arms in the Latin American region, that is, in a de facto dictatorship,” says the document delivered to the IACHR. “We request that the IACHR, as soon as possible: (request) that the Mexican State, in application of Article 41 of the ACHR, evaluate the option of temporarily suspending the legislative process of judicial reform in progress, in order to carry out a comprehensive and exhaustive review of the Conventionality of the reform project, which could be carried out through a mechanism duly agreed upon before the IACHR between the Mexican State itself and the undersigned.”

Among the points of request to the Commission, the justice administrators ask it to assess the real situation of democracy in Mexico and to include the country in the chapter of its annual report to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States, as has been done with states such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

The above, with the purpose of subjecting Mexico to greater permanent scrutiny regarding compliance with its international obligations in the area of ​​human rights. The document points out that the massive dismissal of justice administrators, with the present reform, is an “international illicit act”, according to international law and the inter-American human rights system, because it violates access to justice, judicial protection, judicial guarantees and judicial independence. The judges also refer to the Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal -provided for in the reform initiative- as the body with which they intend to subdue and end the autonomy of justice administrators, because it would encourage political favors. “The establishment of a Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal that can punish and remove judges who are inconvenient for the regime, encouraging political favors instead of judicial impartiality, and whose judges do not have guarantees of independence to resist pressures and defend the decisions of the rest of the federal judges and magistrates,” it indicates. Another of the 10 points requested is that the IACHR conduct an on-site observation in Mexico, to hear testimonies from judges and society, as well as prepare a report on the situation in Mexico regarding democracy and judicial independence and establish a Special Monitoring Mechanism on the subject. Another of the requests is to ask the Mexican State to respond to 20 questions included in the document, related to the reform, such as what is the diagnosis of justice in Mexico and how is the separation of powers guaranteed. Also, how is it guaranteed in the judicial reform project that the Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal is not a mechanism of permanent intimidation against judicial authorities that, for that very reason, undermines judicial independence. This request from the judges is different from the one presented last week by the National Association of Circuit Magistrates and District Judges of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (JUFED), in which it also asked the IACHR to dictate precautionary measures. Judge Olvera, one of those who released the document today, was the one who in 2005, as a district judge, decided not to order the appearance of the then head of the capital government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after he was stripped of his immunity.