The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that Article 13 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the regulation of labor relations obligated the employer to provide a safe and appropriate work environment for the worker, as well as all the controls and procedures issued by the Ministry and the competent authorities in the country regarding occupational health and safety. .

In response to questions from visitors to its official website, the ministry stated that Article 37 of the Decree-Law Regulating Labor Relations made provisions for compensation for work injuries, and others in the event that a work injury or an occupational disease led to the death of the worker, whereby members of his family at that time deserve compensation equal to the wages The main factor for a period of 24 months, provided that the compensation value is not less than 18 thousand dirhams, and not more than 200 thousand dirhams.

She pointed out that the value of the compensation is calculated on the basis of the last wage received by the worker before his death, and the compensation is distributed to those entitled to the deceased worker, stressing the importance of the employer’s obligation to inform the Ministry within 24 hours of the accident of any injuries or deaths that occur to workers while performing their work, This is on the number 600590000, as the employer must provide the Ministry with data about the worker or employee, including “name, work card number, property number, date of injury, contact number of the responsible person.”