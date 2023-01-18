“ONE TEAM DAY” by Olimpia Milano and the Laureus Italia Foundation: indelible emotions for 140 students of the Arcadia Comprehensive Institute in Gratosoglio

To celebrate the conclusion of the first phase of the Euroleague “One Team” social responsibility project, wanted by the top European basketball competition to promote the impact of the participating clubs on the reference territory, Olimpia Milano and the Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation presented 140 students from the first grades of the lower secondary school of the Istituto Comprensivo Arcadia in Gratosoglio, a district on the southern outskirts of Milan, enjoyed a day of training together with Ettore Messina’s team at the Assago Forum.

Accompanied by their respective teachers, the boys traveled the distance that separates their school from the arena on three buses made available by Olimpia Milano. From the stands, they then watched the first part of the “Scarpette rossa” training session.

During the break, the boys then had the opportunity to take the field to greet the athletes, who welcomed them warmly, giving each one a high five. The group photo by “One Team” is a must. Returning to the stands for the second part of the training, the pupils were able to observe the final phase of the training, ie shooting.

At the end of the training session, having said goodbye to the athletes, the boys were also able to tread the parquet of the Forum. Guided by Marilisa Zanini, Alessandro Trombin and Domenico Barbato, coach of Olimpia Milano, the 7 classes challenged each other in a shooting competition. Arranged in two lines in their respective half-courts behind the end line, one after the other, dribbling, they had to reach the half-court, go around it, return and pass the ball to their teammate in the queue, trying to free the whole class, thus to be able to all go to the basket together and challenge each other between the different classes. The 4 classes that scored the most baskets thus advanced to the semifinals. The tournament then concluded with a very close final, decided by a single basket difference.

After the final cry “One Team”, the students left the arena, also receiving a small gift from Olimpia Milano.

Kyle Hines, ambassador of Olimpia Milano for the project, thought of summarizing the meaning of this day of celebration. “It’s really exciting to see so many kids so excited to attend our training sessions. As a dad I invite all boys to cultivate their dreams and to pursue everything they love and desire. They have to learn to enjoy each day of life and be happy whatever path they may take one day.’

ONE TEAM One Team is Euroleague Basketball’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program and uses this sport to achieve a positive social impact in the realities where it operates. Euroleague Basketball and its clubs have created and implemented One Team, a project that unites the activities of each team under the theme of “community integration”. Since its foundation in 2012, the One Team program has directly or indirectly reached 22,000 participants, through the different projects of the individual teams.

Subscribe to the newsletter

