It seems quite a contrast: while European governments have been talking about an oil boycott against Russia for weeks, European dock workers just do it, such a boycott. Port workers in Göteborg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam successively refused to unload the tanker Sunny Liger, which was loaded with Russian gas oil. On Monday, the ship was anchored off the coast at IJmuiden, as yet without a destination. Trade union FNV has called on its members in the port sector not to let the Sunny Liger dock, out of ‘solidarity’ with the Swedish colleagues who sent the ship away from Gothenburg.

In more detail, what is happening now with the Sunny Liger is mainly an exception that proves the rule. This ship is floating at IJmuiden. But other tankers carrying Russian oil, gas and other energy products continue to enter Dutch ports as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.

Minister Hoekstra called the FNV’s call ‘very good’

What is going on? The Sunny Liger, a tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, departed on April 24 from Primorsk, Russia, for Gothenburg, Sweden. It contains gas oil (often diesel). The owner of the cargo is unknown, as is the buyer. Possibly this changed during the trip, something that happens more often. The ship was refused entry in Gothenburg last week. The Swedish Dock Workers’ Union declared in mid-March that its members no longer wish to deal with any ship from Russia, or with a Russian cargo. The Swedish federation received praise for this from Ukrainian President Zelensky, but Swedish employers want to get rid of the ‘blockade’†

Last week it became clear that the ship then set course for Rotterdam. Then FNV Havens took action: the ship was not allowed to dock there either. After a call from the union, the members (including the tugs) refused to accept the Sunny Liger. Late Friday evening it was announced that the cargo would be unloaded at the Evos company in Amsterdam. But then Amsterdam FNV members rallied behind the blockade. Companies in the port of Amsterdam subsequently announced that the safety around the ship was at stake. The Sunny Liger had not made a formal request to enter the harbor on Monday.

Support for the Swedes

The ‘solidarity’ of the FNV does not apply so much to Ukraine, but to the Swedish unions, explains Asmae Hajjari, trade union director Seaports at FNV, over the phone. “We have declared the ship contaminated.” That ‘declaring contaminated’ is mutually good practice between international port associations, she says. Work that is refused somewhere by a union, is not done elsewhere. This international cooperation between trade unions also occurs in, for example, labor disputes.

The FNV itself is not involved in a broad boycott of Russian ships and Russian sea freight. The Sunny Liger is a “specific case,” Hajjari says. In March, the FNV received questions from members who work in the ports whether ships with Russian cargo could be boycotted. The conclusion, after a few weeks of research: there is (as yet) no legal basis for this. The EU sanctions only affect cargo ships flying the Russian flag, unless they contain fuel or food.

Ships with Russian fuel are therefore in principle allowed to enter the ports of Rotterdam and Amsterdam. If they are not ‘infected’, they will simply continue to dock in the Netherlands. Since last week, “a few” ships with Russian cargo have been unloaded in the port of Amsterdam, a spokesman said. In Rotterdam, even “a few ships a day” arrive with energy products from Russia, according to a spokesperson from that port.

FNV has concluded, after legal investigation, that members in the ports can express ‘conscientious objection’ against jobs with a Russian connection. So far, no conscientious objection has been raised, Hajjari says. She does not rule out the possibility that this will still happen, especially now with the publicity surrounding the Sunny Liger.

On Monday, the Ukrainian embassy in The Hague seized the opportunity to argue for a broad Dutch blockade of Russian energy transports. The Rotterdam and Amsterdam dock workers are praised in a press statement. “It is crucial to ensure that the same approach is used for all ships and cargo linked to Russia,” the statement said.

EU oil boycott

With such a broad blockade of Russian ships and cargoes, however, the Netherlands would anticipate a possible EU oil boycott against Russia. EU energy ministers discussed this in Brussels on Monday. The issue is politically very difficult: Germany seems to have stopped opposing it, but Hungary has indicated that it will veto such a boycott. Whether there will ever be a gas embargo is completely uncertain.

Also read: EU creeps into embargo on Russian oil



In the meantime, the Sunny Liger cannot continue. After the cabinet meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) said on Friday that he found the FNV’s call to dock workers not to let the Sunny Liger dock “very good”. However, in a letter to the House of Representatives on April 28, Hoekstra wrote that there is “no legal basis” to deny the Sunny Liger access to Dutch ports.

For companies in the Port of Amsterdam, the situation is “very inconvenient”, says Kees Noorman of business network ORAM, a network of companies. Although he is “sympathetic” to the action of the union – “solidarity is a great good” – he believes that it is up to politics to give direction. “Under normal circumstances, this ship could have just entered the harbor. Instead of choosing stricter sanctions themselves, European governments are leaving the choice with employees and companies. Then you no longer have a level playing field.”