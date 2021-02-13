Love is sung not only by poets and writers, but also by psychologists. They study it from the point of view of professional interest and even identified a number of syndromes that arise against the background of tender relationships and affection in a couple.

Paired syndromes

Couvad syndrome

One of the well-known syndromes that can manifest in a loving couple who are expecting a baby is pregnancy syndrome. When a man, who is at the peak of his mood for a partner, so sharpens all the feelings and sensations that he actually feels the same as she does. He can be tormented by nausea from toxicosis, fatigue appears, weight gain is noted, problems with appetite are growing, and before childbirth, “contractions” can begin.

Scientists conducted a study of this phenomenon – they studied the condition of male volunteers, whose wives were expecting a baby. It turned out that some of the subjects during their wife’s pregnancy changed the hormonal background, as did their partners, in particular, there was an increase in indicators such as cortisol, prolactin, testosterone. Of course, in a slightly lower concentration than it was physiologically the case with their ladies. As a result, pregnancy symptoms began to appear. They called this phenomenon “couvad syndrome” from the French verb, which means “to hatch chicks.”

It happens that couvad syndrome does not occur against the background of the entire pregnancy, but only during childbirth – in this case, both the wife and the husband experience similar sensations in the lower abdomen, which are characteristic of contractions. As doctors note, men can even get on the operating table with such pain, as doctors begin to suspect they have appendicitis.

Psychologists notice that the development of such a syndrome is based on an unconscious anxiety for the fate of his wife, and also in some men, in this way, a feeling of guilt towards a woman for her torment may appear. Moreover, this syndrome is not new – it was described several centuries ago. Various foreign studies show that 11% of men experienced such feelings to some extent. According to experts, a man in this case needs help, for example, taking sedatives or visiting a specialist.

Folie a deux

Under such a beautiful French name as Folie a deux, there is a completely non-romantic syndrome that can cover two at once in a couple. It is believed that people go crazy one by one. But in practice, there is a syndrome in a couple, which is called “madness for two” in translation. Its basic principle is that one partner infects the other with his ideas. Previously, as experts note, this syndrome in psychiatry was called “shared mental illness.” It was first described in the 19th century by French psychiatrist Charles Lasegue…

Usually, this syndrome occurs in couples who live together for a long time and at the same time practically do not communicate with the people around them. There are also situations when unhealthy ideas cover one, and the second becomes infected from him. Deviation is rare. Doctors note that it is based on the fact that people with close emotional ties share the same ideas (usually painful), reasoning and even draw the same conclusions.

As psychiatrists described this phenomenon, at first, delirium from the inductor (it is a person with a delusional disorder) to the recipient (this is the one for whom the inductor is an authority). At the same time, there is such a close connection between them that differences begin to fade, there is no critical thinking on the part of the partner, and there is also an increased suggestibility in the recipient. At the same time, mentally unhealthy people do not always suffer from this syndrome. So, for example, a healthy spouse can accidentally find himself in the role of an inductor if he does something that will cause an appropriate reaction in an unhealthy spouse – he jokes unsuccessfully, performs some careless action. Naturally, this requires the help of specialists.

Syndromes singly

There are also lovers’ syndromes that only appear in one person. Sometimes not paired.

Adele’s syndrome

One of the well-known variants of falling in love syndrome is Adelie syndrome. As a rule, they talk about him when it comes to pathological unrequited love. It is typical for both women and men.

It was named so in honor of a bright representative of such a pathology – Adele Hugo… A young woman under 30 rejected all suitors. And at 31 she found herself the only love for life, decided for herself that she almost became his wife, and his engagement to another did not convince her otherwise. As a result, Adele was placed in a psychiatric clinic, where she later died.

Today, Adele’s syndrome is called pathological and unrequited attachment. There are several reasons for it. One of them, as experts say, lies in the fact that the child has not received parental love since childhood. In addition, self-doubt and complexes can affect the development of a strong and unrequited feeling, for example, when there are only shortcomings in oneself, and only dignity in the chosen one. A tragedy experienced can also become a trigger, when a person has lost someone close, then he has a panic fear of a new loss, and feelings turn into obsessive ones.

The development of Adelie syndrome can be indicated by such signs as:

Ignoring your own life – a person does not communicate with friends, he is only interested in the object of passion.

All thoughts and conversations are only about the object of love.

Constant mood swings – from euphoria to depression.

The development of fetishism in relation to things somehow related to the chosen one.

The tendency to justify the object of love in all situations.

It is clear that the normal situation with “Adele” cannot be called, and it requires the intervention of a specialist with an analysis of the reasons for the appearance of such a pathology and the appointment of treatment.

Othello’s syndrome

Such a pathology in one of the partners in a pair, as you might guess, speaks of pathological jealousy. Most often men are exposed to it, for whom their partner is perceived as an object of interest for other representatives of the strong half of humanity. In this case, the jealous person constantly suspects his wife of treason.

Psychiatrists classify such a syndrome as delusional, when a person builds up his own chain of beliefs inside, which in reality have nothing under them. Naturally, this condition requires immediate correction by a specialist. The reason for the development of such a syndrome is most often the unconscious fear of being abandoned and betrayed, as a result of which a person begins to produce his experiences on the surrounding reality. Of course, this behavior only upsets the partner and often becomes the cause of strong disappointment in his choice.