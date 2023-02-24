In that summer that will not be repeated, Sarajevo was able to drag you back to its ancient history in those times deep in Arab and Islamic history, to which you wished you would return to it, and with it, a magician insisting on wisdom and the light of the pamphlets or a pilgrim moving between those deep valleys flowing with grace, and those mellow steppes Which are colored by the sun as braids of joy and silk, and those mountains that love horses and men, and what they preach from the archives of the breasts, and truss that cover the linings of what they wear, you do not know why some times wish that your shadow had room in it, and space to pass through it?

Sarajevo in that summer that will not be repeated, it was a source of love, purity of steps, and a taste for reading, it was like the scent of pomegranate blossom, it was longing for the limit of irritability and limit of bleeding, and it would bring you back open and promising good news, and seeking to open the gates of life, and the colors that it leaks into the pious and eager soul For everything, you could imitate the Imamate with what you memorized and read, and the tears that fell from your eyes that you saved for the Nights of Transfiguration and Sufism, and the elevation of the spirit to heavens of light, or when memory lures you with what it expands at the end of life towards following your footsteps that traversed cities, and hung on your feet from musk its soil.

That summer, I walked along the course of the Darina River, stood on its bridge, and participated in the funeral prayer, which was absent, and witnessed the death of the free, whom the city still weeps for, and weeps for its dead since time immemorial, and is afflicted to weep for the coming dead who will afflict the city after years. “Ivo Andrich” Nobel Prize, “Bridge on the River Darina,” and remembered the pleasure of the first readings, and the amazement that accompanies them, when you find that sweet taste in the mouth, which some books bring, and not others.

This city, which occupies the heart of Europe, was founded by Khosrow Bey and served as its governor from 1521 AD until 1541 AD, and he worked on building and reconstructing it, until he was passionate about it and recommended that he be buried in it inside the courtyard of the mosque that bears his name, which is one of the largest and most beautiful mosques, and next to it a school was built for memorizing the Holy Qur’an , and “Khanqah”, which is a school for the study of Sufism, and in the old city, there is a clock tower that dates back to the seventeenth century, and in it its old clock that still operates in lunar time, and its numbers are Arabic, and it is known as “Little Ben”.

Sarajevo.. makes you feel that it is prepared for war, a missed war, and a war to come, and it witnessed the killing of the Austrian Prince “Francis Ferdinand” on June 28, 1914 AD, as it was the spark of the First World War, and it will not subside after that, as wars knock on its door from time to time, and people are ignorant.

Sarajevo..it was a summer that will not be forgotten, with that crazy war when an Arab is worried about the dawn of an Arab city with the sounds of his armored vehicles and his columns of soldiers going for a war trap from which they will not return victorious, and it will not be repeated, because she threw her love on the blindness of a boy who rarely forgets, and is always defeated by dusty cities, stained with the scents of history And the yellow papers, and what they write, so how when you brought into my heart a beautiful joy, and a love that I do not like to disavow, and I do not disown!

Sarajevo had all the love that summer, but she allowed you to distribute what overflowed from your heart to the Yugoslav capital at the time, “Belgrade.” It is not easy, and there is a lot in it, especially that night when the guest and hostess was that singer who sang for us, then sang for her birthday, and cried Then she took us roaming the streets of her city at night until dawn broke, and she said good morning to her balcony, and for that delicious breakfast, whose time was seven o’clock in Belgrade time, that night she did not sleep.