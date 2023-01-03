He was young, noble, and had a sparkle in his eyes with their lax eyelashes, he had a whiteness that turned reddish, and a moderate body that would grow long and fill with age. It was the talk of envy of some women who did not pray for the Prophet. Only his mother, who remains timid and terrified of him, is afraid of him from the eye, and what hides the night touaregs and the daytime jinn. Hannah “Ibn Khasif” at the door revolted and “brought her son out of his basement,” to hide him from his hot eye, which could drop the experienced “baidar” from a palm tree, if he sent him one of his lightning telegrams from under his blue fang. That boy, with his handsomeness and wit, was a source of pride for her inside, but he was also a source of anxiety for her, and a source of constant fear for him but not for his brothers.

And what she was afraid of for him happened to him, and the boy was struck by a sudden stutter, and his tongue became heavy. You find that he knows a lot, but he is not able to express it in coherent sentences as he used to be. reasons for his father; That his son was not spared from the eye of “Ibn Khaseef”, which is like sparks, and some of them swore that he heard “Ibn Khaseef” with his deafened ear, calling his son “Youssef” that he was “like” a bird of paradise, there is no smell in it, and that he is other than the children of the neighborhood. And if this child had been a custodian of the first, they would not have obtained the same!

All opinions were of women and men; “That they have to summon a volunteer who reads to him, straightens his stature, writes an eraser for him with rose water and saffron, or writes a book for him and a veil from the eye, and that they smoke him with an ashes, frankincense and cantaloupe to expel the evil spirit that may be dwelling in his body!”

The tired mother tried what was in her trick, so that she vowed to go with him on Friday to the grave of the guardian at the outskirts of the city, and to reduce the day for its length, and slaughter the sacrifices and invite her neighbors and family, and they would not return except for the sunset portion, and the father tried with more than one mutawa, until he went to the mutawa We called him to him in Oman. It is said that he prays dinner and dawn with one ablution. He came back and brought with him a lot of papers, veils, and herbal medicines. They were all attempts, even those who suggested that they bring “Ibn Khasif” himself, and he swore on the boy’s head, spit on him three times, and swore seven times. But they were attempts, and “Youssef” is still the same, stuttering at the first sentence, and his tongue is not as he was born and grown up. There is a weight that cannot translate all his intelligence and acumen.

And when “Youssef” became the talk of the village, people became preoccupied with his story, and everyone wanted to help or contribute with any effort, especially the good old women, of whom one of them stood out. She used to roam that village one day, reaching all its houses. She sat down with Yusuf’s father and asked him to try a method that she said was one of her true dreams, because she only sleeps on washing and ablution, and asked him, if the experiment was true, that he would not forget it from his favor, and she repeated. That thing is on the fearful mother, and her requirements have increased; “You see me as a father, dresses made of Indian cotton, a black leather kosha, fragrant feathers, dukhoon, shawl and sama.” The father and mother replied: “You are good… expensive and the demand is cheap!”

In order for “the wind” to increase the importance of its story and its exotic depth, it kept whispering the story, as if it came from the secrets of the ancient caves. And no one sees him..Ha, and if the Sheikh appears, do not be far from him, and when he is about to eat sweets from the closed, and you see the first bite of hot, walking towards his sin, he pulled it from his hand, and “Joseph” morsels it to soften his tongue, and after three days they replied to me with the news »!

The prophecy of “the wind” came true.. and “Joseph” spoke! how did that happen? No one knows, even the Mutawwa’in were unable to explain the event.. From that day, the “wind” began to live at the tomb of the saint!