One summer ago: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode of the Sky series

This evening, Friday 13 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Atlantic and Sky Cinema Uno, the second episode of the series Un’estate fa, starring Lino Guanciale, will be broadcast. Let’s see the plot and today’s previews.

Plot and previews

In tonight’s first episode, the videotape opens up the possibility that Arianna was having a clandestine relationship with a mysterious man, prompting Elio to ask old friends for help in an attempt to reveal the identity of the unknown lover. In 1990, Elio tries to ‘test’ the possibility of changing the past, taking advantage of his knowledge of the future.

In the second episode of Today’s Un’estate fa, in 1990, Elio and Arianna get closer to each other. It is difficult for Elio not to ruin the moment, trying not to let the girl escape due to her obsession with saving her. Zancan’s investigations undergo a turning point, while Elio improvises as a detective and interrogates Gualtiero.

The cast

The main character, Elio, has two versions: the adult one (Lino Guanciale) and the young one (Filippo Scotti). In the cast other great actors such as Claudia Pandolfi, Antonia Fotaras, Paolo Pierobon, Martina Gatti, Anna Ferzetti, Tobia De Angelis, Orlando Cinque, Luca Vannuccini, Sofia Iacuitto, Nicole Grimaudo, Alessio Praticò, Alessio Piazza, Francesco Della Torre, Giovanni De Giorgi , Orlando Cinque, Giovanni Buselli, Giulio Tropea, Luciano Scarpa, Giulio Turbulent, Denis Fasolo, Ginevra Francesconi, Massimo De Santis and Massimo Daiuto.

A summer ago: streaming and TV