One summer ago: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the series on Sky

From this evening, 6 October 2023, the eight-part series Un’estate fa, created by Michele Alberico and Massimo Bacchini and written by Federico Favot and Valerio Cilio, will be broadcast for the first time on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Atlantic. Among the protagonists Lino Guanciale and Claudia Pandolfi. But let’s see together the plot, how many episodes are planned and the cast of One Summer Ago.

Plot

The protagonist is Elio, a fifty-year-old whose life seems perfect, with a beautiful family and a job as a lawyer. This tranquility of his will be overturned by the discovery of the body belonging to the girl he was in love with as a teenager, Arianna, which will bring back memories of that summer of 1990, when she mysteriously disappeared during a camping holiday they were taking together with their friends . The girl’s remains are found only after thirty years and forensic scientists have no doubts: the girl did not die accidentally, she was killed, and Elio is at the top of the list of suspects. Shocked by the discovery, Elio has a car accident, loses consciousness and when he wakes up he finds himself in 1990, in the campsite infirmary. He is eighteen again but the consciousness of an adult… Is it a dream? Is he finally getting his memory back or is he going crazy? He only knows that, very soon, someone on that campsite will kill Arianna. He feels the urgency to do something, but his mind continues to move in time, between today and 1990. Trying to find out what really happened to Arianna and to exonerate himself from the accusation of being the one who killed her, Elio will have to carry out an investigation between past and present which for him perhaps also hides the hope of being able to change things and save it.

One summer ago: the cast of the film

The main character, Elio, has two versions: the adult one (Lino Guanciale) and the young one (Filippo Scotti). In the cast other great actors such as Claudia Pandolfi, Antonia Fotaras, Paolo Pierobon, Martina Gatti, Anna Ferzetti, Tobia De Angelis, Orlando Cinque, Luca Vannuccini, Sofia Iacuitto, Nicole Grimaudo, Alessio Praticò, Alessio Piazza, Francesco Della Torre, Giovanni De Giorgi , Orlando Cinque, Giovanni Buselli, Giulio Tropea, Luciano Scarpa, Giulio Turbulent, Denis Fasolo, Ginevra Francesconi, Massimo De Santis and Massimo Daiuto.

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for One Summer Ago? Appointment on Sky Cinema Uno and Sky Atlantic every Friday from 6 October 2023. In total there are eight episodes divided into four weeks.

First episode: October 6, 2023

Second episode: October 13, 2023

Third episode: October 20, 2023

Fourth episode: October 27, 2023

Streaming and TV

You can watch Un’estate fa live on TV and in streaming every Friday at 9.15pm on Sky Atlantic and Sky Cinema Uno. Streaming and on demand on Sky Go and NOW.