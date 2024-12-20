A 7-year-old boy died and several students were injured this Friday in a knife attack in Zagreb. According to reports from the Croatian police and the country’s Minister of Health, a young man stabbed several children and a teacher, who was also injured, at a primary school in the Precko area.
The aggressor, according to local media, is a 19-year-old young man who is already in police custody, while the injured are receiving medical attention, as reported by the police.
