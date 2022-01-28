A much loved strategy game

Crusader Kings is a saga of strategy games, created by the company Paradox Interactive. It allows players to become great medieval kings with a dynasty simulator and various options to expand their rule. Its gameplay has been quite accepted by a large sector and has led to a couple of sequels.

The most recent of these was Crusader Kings 3, which has improved several aspects of its predecessors and received quite a bit of praise when it was released in 2020. Updates with more and new content have been added over time. The next to arrive will bring an important change for the franchise.

Crusader Kings 3 adds a highly requested option

Through a post on Blog of the video game, the developers indicated the news that will come with patch 1.5. This update of Crusader Kings 3 will come with the expansion known as Royal Court, as well as the ability for players to have same-sex marriages.

Some users had already managed to make same-sex marriages in Crusader Kings 3 via mods. But nevertheless, paradox he decided to remove them as they caused a lot of problems with the game. Now it seems that they have found a way to fix all the performance bugs and officially offer this option.

‘Coming with patch 1.5 we have same-sex marriage support, not just as a mod, but as a new rule of the game. We’ve updated a variety of AI logic, interactions, and content to take this into account when playing‘, indicates the recent statement.

Further on the developers mention that they are very happy to add this to their games as it is something that has been highly requested by their community. This patch of Crusader Kings 3 It will be released on February 8. Let’s hope that this option does not cause the wrath and attacks of a sector that has already affected other games.

