This is the only good news in recent days: the Chinese city of Wuhan (center), cradle of the killer virus with a frightening toll that is devastating the world economy, has just hosted its first international flight since January. In China, the pandemic has been largely contained thanks to measures of containment, quarantine, screening, monitoring of contact cases and the wearing of masks. Everywhere else in the world, the Covid-19 continues its deadly course, forcing many countries to adopt a series of measures. In Europe, the level of transmission of the virus is “Alarming”, announced Thursday, September 17 the World Health Organization (WHO). The institution is concerned about the reduction of quarantine periods. “Our 14-day quarantine recommendation was based on our understanding of the incubation period and disease transmission, we would only revise it based on a change in our understanding of science, which doesn’t ‘is not the case so far “, insisted Catherine Smallwood, in charge of emergency situations at WHO Europe, quoted by AFP.

“The September figures should serve as a wake-up call to all of us across Europe. The number of new cases is now higher than those recorded in March and April ”, said from Copenhagen the director of the WHO European branch, Hans Kluge.

The pandemic would have killed at least 941,473 people around the world according to a report established by AFP from official sources Thursday, September 17 at 11 a.m. GMT. The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 196,831 deaths for 6,631,561 cases. Then follow Brazil with 134,106 deaths for 4,419,083 cases, India with 83,198 deaths (5,118,253 cases), Mexico with 71,978 deaths (680,931 cases), and the United Kingdom with 41,684 deaths ( 378,219 cases). Among the countries hardest hit, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 94 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (65), Bolivia (64) and Brazil (63). Regarding the availability of a vaccine, Oxfam notes in a report that rich countries have rushed to pre-order half of future doses, when they represent only 13% of the world population. The organization recalls that the international pooling mechanism (Covax) supported by the WHO is boycotted by the Americans and lacks funding. If there is a vaccine, poor countries will wait …