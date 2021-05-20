Christopher Columbus, navigator, cartographer and renowned explorer, became known worldwide for having discovered America on October 12, 1492. He died on May 20, 1506 in Valladolid, but more than five centuries later, his place of birth is still debated.

There are numerous theories about its origin: Genoese, Galician, Valencian, Mallorcan, Portuguese, Basque or Alcarreño are some of the hypotheses. The sailor wrote and signed in his own handwriting that he had been born in the Italian town of Genoa, a test that should be accepted enough.

Buried remains in the cathedral of Seville

But due to its historical relevance, there have been several investigations that cast doubt on the official version. Although this question has the hours counted: next October 12 it will be released a feature film that will reveal the results of the DNA analysis carried out on his remains, that were buried in the cathedral of Seville.

Jose Antonio Lorente, director of genetic studies and professor of Legal and Forensic Medicine at the University of Granada, explained that “pOn our part, there is no doubt that Columbus was born in Italy, but there are certain contradictions and information contrasted by different people who they don’t fit the official theory. “

High technology

The genetic study of the gaps It will start in two or three weeks and will be carried out in collaboration with four other European and American laboratories. The first results are expected in just over two months: “It will be done intensively by highly qualified and experienced personnel. Our goal is to try to offer as much information as possible for historians to analyze. “Lorente stressed.

In order to carry out the project, your laboratory has a budget of 30,000 euros: “We now have next-generation sequencing technologies. The DNA extraction capacity from bone material and teeth; and technology is much more sensitive, capable of giving much more information from less DNA “the scientist declared.

Reliable information

In addition to the Granada center, the remains will be analyzed at the University of North Texas, the University of Florence and the University of Rome Tor Vergata. Once the first data are obtained, they will be evaluated, as Lorente pointed out: “When all the labs are done, we will put the cards on the table. We want to process as much information as possible possible and reliable in the sense that it cannot be discussed. “