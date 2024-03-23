Have you ever imagined that the stars could have voracious appetites? It seems own yes! Recently, a research published in the prestigious journal Nature and conducted by the team of the University Monash in Australia has revealed that one in twelve stars has the strange habit of “eating” its own planets. This surprising discovery was made analyzing 91 pairs of twin stars, i.e. stars born from the same molecular cloud and which, theoretically, should be identical. However, in approximately8% of these couples a significant difference was found in composition chemistry between the two, indicating that one of the twins has absorbed material from planets or planet-forming disks.

This research uses data obtained from some of the most powerful telescopes in the world, such as telescopes Magellanthe Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory and the Keck telescope in Hawaii. Fan Liu, who led the study, highlight that thanks to very high precision analyzes it was possible to observe the chemical differences between twin stars, concrete proof that one of the stars has incorporated planets or planetary material, thus modifying its composition.

The unique charm of the star that devours the planets

What makes this even more fascinating discovery is that the stars in question they are not in their phases finals of life, like the red giants, which are known for incorporate their closest planets due to their expansion, but are instead in the prime of their existence.

Yuan-Sen Ting, study co-author and member of the University National Australian, commented that astronomers previously thought these events during the central stages of a star's life were unlikely. This new one evidence therefore it opens new horizons in the study of the evolution of planetary systems, offering new perspectives for understanding the fate of the planets orbiting these stars insatiable.

It's really amazing to think about that in space exist stars with such a inclination. What do you think of this discovery? Do you have questions or curiosities about this topic or other topics related to astronomy? Share your thoughts in the comments or to explore even more the charm of the universe and its countless wonders.