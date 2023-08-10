More than 74,000 people were imprisoned in France until July 1, according to data from the Ministry of Justice. It is an all-time record, and a figure that could rise in the coming weeks, with dramatic consequences for prison conditions.

Each month corresponds, or almost, its new dark record. With 74,513 people imprisoned until July 1, versus 73,699 on June 1, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice, France broke its record for the number of detainees in prisons for the sixth time since the beginning of 2023.

However, officially the country only has 60,666 places in its detention centers. Beyond that limit with the current figure, the overall prison density in the nation rises to 122.8%, versus 118.7% in the same period of 2022. In some regions, for example in Perpignan, in the south of France, This rate even exceeds 200%, reaching 212%.

Alert: the situation should worsen in the coming weeks and months. One of the causes is the wave of convictions and imprisonments sparked by the riots that followed the death of Nahel, killed by a police shot on June 17. It is estimated that not all of these arrests have been taken into account in the official figures.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti counted a total of 1,278 judgments pronounced as a result of urban violence, according to an interview by the French media ‘RTL’ on July 19. 1,056 of those trials resulted in prison sentences.

The result of a tightening of the legal system

The issue of prison overcrowding is a recurring debate in France and in Europe. Several times, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has criticized the country for the management of its prisons, pointing out what it considers a “structural problem” and denouncing the “degrading conditions” it causes.

Dominique Simonnot is the controller general of places of deprivation of liberty (CGLPL), author of a report published at the end of May that presents a dramatic panorama of French prisons. For her, these successive records of overpopulation are explained in the first place by an increasingly significant recourse to immediate appearances.

File- General view of the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier prison, in eastern France, on July 5, 2023. © AFP/Olivier Chassignole

These expedited procedures, as he explains, which allow a person to be prosecuted in the hours that follow their arrest, favor prison sentences. He estimates that 90% of these types of trials end in provisional detention or total imprisonment. In short, “the more there are immediate appearances, the more people are incarcerated,” said Dominique Simonnot.

Another explanatory factor is political. Since his appointment as Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti has not ceased to demand a “firm” and “quick” response to crime. He has initiated various bills that aim to toughen the legal arsenal for certain crimes and offences. The latest example to date is a new anti-squatter law adopted at the end of July. These are people who settle illegally in a residence.

The new law triples the sanctions hitherto provided for in the case of illegal occupation of a home. The squatters now risk up to three years in prison and a 45,000-euro fine, versus one year in jail and a 15,000-euro fine previously.

In conclusion, “detainees spend more and more time in jails, and fewer and fewer people are released”, denounced Dominique Simonnot.

mattresses on the floor

The issue of prison overcrowding is even more important, points out the general controller, if we take into account that the conditions in which detainees live during their incarceration significantly impact their risk of reoffending once they are released from prison.

“We have the impression that everyone doesn’t care. But it is a serious mistake. The way in which detainees live behind bars, and how they spend their time, inevitably influences their behavior once they are released,” he insisted.

As records are reached, detention conditions deteriorate. In some establishments, “three detainees can find themselves piled up in a cell in which they have no more than four square meters left to move around,” the general controller expands.

“That represents approximately one square meter per person to live. And you have to spend between 20 and 21 hours a day confined in that space.” According to data from the Ministry of Justice, 2,478 people must currently sleep on mattresses on the ground.

FILE-A prison administration official inside the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier prison in eastern France on July 5, 2023. © Olivier Chassignole /AFP

Even female detainees, who only make up 3.3% of the French prison population, live in overcrowded and under-equipped spaces, explains Dominique Simonnot. “She’s a shame,” he remarks, testifying to having seen women forced to use bedside cabinets as a base for their beds.

Apart from the limitations related to the space available in the cells, this situation poses health risks. “In the Toulouse-Seysses prison, in the south-west of France, I saw inmates put toilet paper in their noses and ears to prevent cockroaches from entering them while they slept (…) Every time I visit a new prison, I already think have seen it all. But the situation always gets worse, ”he continues.

“That also has serious consequences for prison guards. Hired to watch about fifty detainees, they are watching 120, even 150 (…) A situation that inevitably leads to tensions, and that favors the culture of violence. To be a guard in a jail today, it’s time to be Batman. Everyone is on the verge of a nervous breakdown, ”he underlines.

More prison places

Faced with these observations, Dominique Simmonot, like several deputies and mayors, particularly on the left, called for a prison regulation. That is, to proceed with early releases for detainees about to serve their full sentence, when a defined threshold of overpopulation is reached.

“Of course, that threshold should not reach the numbers we know today. It will have to be set in collaboration with prison directors, judges, reintegration services, etc.”, specifies Dominique Simonnot. “I think we should just put fewer people behind bars,” he sums up, advocating for penalties that avoid jail time, such as fines and other community penalties.

But currently the project seems to be in a political deadlock, rejected by the Minister of Justice. “If they want to stop having prison overcrowding immediately, they would have to release 13,000 detainees. If I do that, I offer the far right an unexpected gift. French society is not willing to see 13,000 people released ”, Eric Dupond-Moretti defended his position before the National Council of Lawyers in June.

File-An inmate walks inside the Saint-Quentin-Fallavier prison in eastern France on July 5, 2023. © Olivier Chassignole /AFP

On the contrary, the Government of Emmanuel Macron prefers to highlight the construction of 15,000 new prison places between now and 2027. A project that, according to Dominique Simonnot, seems difficult to achieve in such a short time – even if several sites are already under construction – , even less knowing that several local representatives oppose the installation of prisons in their territory.

As the 2024 Olympic Games approach, the controller general of places of deprivation of liberty fears that the next records of prison overcrowding will be no more than a matter of weeks. The authorities set themselves the goal of “zero crime” for all the areas in which the event will take place, focusing mainly on urban crime: the illegal occupation of public spaces, street vendors, and minor offenses related to drug trafficking. narcotics

“The situation will continue to worsen. It is the most terrifying thing”, concluded Dominique Simonnot.

This article was adapted from its original in French