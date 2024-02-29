Few are as romantic as Rolls-Royce. Just look at the new droptail, the Arcadia, which is simply the third of four custom V12-powered one-off droptails. But a Rolls-Royce never has such a 'simple' story. This Arcadia, for example, is named after what the ancient Greeks called 'heaven on earth'.

The Arcadia is designed to be peaceful. Hence its white body color with parts of aluminum and glass, which should create 'illusions of bottomless depth in the paint'. Are you getting warmer yet? There is also some carbon fiber that is painted silver. The paint on this roadster should ensure that the silhouette of the droptail is more prominent.

On the inside, the Rolls has been designed based on the customer's wishes. Rolls-Royce says the Arcadia's prospective owner was “very particular and involved” in the design. What would you do if you paid tens of millions for a car? There is a two-tone leather interior with of course some hardwood that has been given a special paint that should last the entire life cycle of the car.

The clock of the Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail

Nestled between the wood and layers of carbon fiber (just like in the F1) is the most complicated clock Rolls-Royce has ever incorporated into a car. It took five months to assemble all 119 facets of the clock. The final making and processing of the clock in the interior took two years. The clock consists of 119 facets in total. It takes a while, but then you get something. In total, it took Rolls-Royce four years to build the Arcadia Droptail.

Specifications of the Arcadia

As with the other droptails, Rolls-Royce's famous 6.75-liter V12 engine lies under the beautiful hood. The twelve-cylinder with two turbos produces 600 hp of power and 840 Nm of torque. At the stern you will find a wooden deck that is reminiscent of a yacht. The piece of wood (which consists of 76 parts and took 8,000 hours to build) appears to be not only there for the eye, but also helps aerodynamics because it is at an angle of 55 degrees.

The brand does not reveal what the special Rolls customer paid for the two-seater roadster. According to Bloomberg the owners will each pay an amount of $31.8 million. Perhaps this Arcadia is a bit more expensive due to its special clock. 'We unveil a unique approach to simplicity, serenity and beautifully understated elegance. It was a privilege for me to be part of this,” says the boss of Rolls-Royce Coachbuild. They are real romantics.