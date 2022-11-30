Thursday, December 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

One slightly injured by letter bomb at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in World
0


close

Police of Spain

The Spanish Police.

Photo:

Police of Spain

Spanish Police.

The injured man arrived “by his own foot” at a hospital, the sources said.

An employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured “mildly” by “a deflagration” when handling a letter on Wednesday, police sources told AFP.

The injured man arrived “under his own power” to a hospital, the sources said, who specified without offering further details that “the National Police is already investigating the facts.”Information in development

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#slightly #injured #letter #bomb #Ukrainian #embassy #Madrid

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

EU wants to create special court to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.