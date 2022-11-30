One slightly injured by letter bomb at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Spanish Police.
The injured man arrived “by his own foot” at a hospital, the sources said.
November 30, 2022, 08:50 A.M.
An employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured “mildly” by “a deflagration” when handling a letter on Wednesday, police sources told AFP.
The injured man arrived "under his own power" to a hospital, the sources said, who specified without offering further details that "the National Police is already investigating the facts."
