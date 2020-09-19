Only one-sixth of Russians are ready to choose non-food products, preferably Russian-made. This is evidenced by the data of a survey by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), published on the organization’s website.

Another 34 percent said they were ready to purchase rather foreign goods, and for 41 percent the country of production was unimportant. We are talking about such goods as clothing, shoes, household appliances and others.

At the same time, 36 percent of the respondents believe that it is necessary to strive to replace all goods with domestic ones, and the same number believe that goods of some categories should not be replaced.

The younger the survey participants, the more often they preferred the option to choose a foreign product. For the 18-30 age group, this is 47 percent, for the 31-45 age group – 43 percent, and for the 46-60 age group – 38 percent. And only in the group over 60, the respondents more often chose Russian than foreign – 27 percent versus 15 percent. However, in the same group, the most common answer was that the country of production does not matter (44 percent).

In recent years, the number of those who do not care where the goods are produced has been growing, but there are fewer people interested in foreign or Russian goods.

Refusal to buy goods because of attitude to a particular country or other political motive is not typical for Russians. Only 12 percent said they do it sometimes, and four percent said they do it often.

The survey was conducted on August 14-16, 2020, and was attended by a thousand respondents aged 18 and over. The margin of error does not exceed 3.8 percent.

Earlier, a survey by the Superjob portal showed that more than a third of Russians, 37 percent, would prefer to receive a salary in foreign currency or in rubles, but pegged to the dollar or euro.