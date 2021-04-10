A busy morning yesterday at the Palacio de los Deportes. One that began very crooked, with the diagnosis of six weeks absence of Peter Jok, the last shooter left after the injuries of the other specialists -DiLeo and Frankamp-, and that at the last minute before the match against Estudiantes was ruled out by a post-traumatic arthritis in his left hand that has ended up being a bone edema and different damaged ligament tissues.

Setback to which, shortly after, another one would be added. One well known this season at UCAM: a member of the first team – players and technical ‘staff’ – tested positive for Covid-19 in the PCR prior to each day. Once it was known, all the members of the UCAM were subjected to new tests and isolated in their private homes pending the results that will be known throughout the morning today. If the already known positive were joined by more, tomorrow’s game against Baskonia will be postponed. If there are not, it will go ahead in a timely manner.

Thus, and with the clash of tomorrow still to be known their dispute, UCAM closed the morning by announcing a signing of real impact.

Tomorrow’s match against Baskonia is awaiting the results of the second PCR to see if there are more positives, which will be known today



Return to the ACB



The Hellenic forward Kostas Vasileiadis, 37 years old and with a long history in European basketball, mainly in the Greek and Spanish leagues, will join Sito Alonso’s team for the remainder of the season, nine games that, in his case, Tomorrow’s ahead – there will be eight.

Considered the last Greek shooter, as his country’s problems are great to produce reliable shooters when this player’s career is already in its final stretch, he has ten seasons of experience in the Endesa League – divided between two stages at Unicaja, three others at Obradoiro, Bilbao and Tenerife– and he is one of the most prolific pitchers seen on the courts of our country in the last decade.

This season has been the first of his career developed outside the Old Continent, leaving to play for the Qatari team of Al Sadd, with a coaching staff and some other Greek player, and where he has been dispatched at ease from long distance: he has shot 192 3-pointers in 13 games with a 35.4% success rate and 24 points in 37.5 minutes per game in a league where you go to what you go, and that is not sharing the ball and doing pineapple in the locker room.

The azulón club was already interested in the Hellenic player when the coach was Fotis Katsikaris



In Murcia his role will be another, that of a spacer ready to arm the arm when it is released. The big question is whether he will be ready to play in his first game, which aims to be Wednesday’s in Seville against Betis, and which will be his first since January 24.

This is how Vasileiadis finally arrives at UCAM, a team to which he was related on occasions in the past, especially when his bench was occupied by a Fotis Katsikaris with whom he has a very good relationship. The closest occasion, when in the 2015-16 season Vitor Benite was very close to being cut, but a magnificent performance against Real Madrid convinced the manager and manager.

Trained at the Paok in Thessaloniki, he has more than 20 years of professional experience. In the Endesa League he has participated in 270 games, distributed among the four teams in which he has played. A career where he has accumulated more than 10 points per game and a PIR of 10. His best season in terms of statistics was precisely two years ago, when he achieved 14 points per game with Obradoiro (18/19).