The lack of iron can cause anemia, a medical condition in which the various organs of the body do not get the oxygen necessary to stay healthy.

At first, anemia may go unnoticed because it does not report specific symptoms, but as anemia progresses and iron deficiency becomes more severe, symptoms can be identified.

Among the most common symptoms of iron deficiency are cold hands and feet, as well as tiredness and other symptoms of weakness, explains the Cleveland Clinic.

In general, iron deficiency anemia can be corrected with iron supplements. Additional testing or treatment for iron deficiency anemia is sometimes necessary, especially if the doctor suspects internal bleeding.

Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anemia may include:

extreme fatigue

Soft spot

Pale skin

Chest pain, rapid heartbeat, or shortness of breath

Headache, dizziness, or vertigo

cold hands and feet

Swollen or sore tongue

brittle nails

Unusual cravings for non-nutritive substances, such as ice, dirt, or starch

Poor appetite, especially in infants and children with iron deficiency anemia

When anemia is not treated in time it can cause arrhythmias. This condition must be diagnosed by a doctor through a blood test.

Anemia can be due to a condition present at birth (congenital) or a condition that develops (acquired). Anemia occurs when the blood does not have enough red blood cells.

This can happen if:

The body does not make enough red blood cells

Bleeding causes you to lose red blood cells faster than they can be replaced

The body destroys red blood cells

What do red blood cells do?

Your body makes three types of blood cells: white blood cells to fight infection, platelets to help blood clot, and red blood cells to carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body and carbon dioxide from the body back to the lungs.

Red blood cells contain hemoglobin, an iron-rich protein that gives blood its red color.