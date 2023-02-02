According to the Washington Post, a man in Singapore, whose age was not indicated, asked for more than $2 million in compensation.

And the young man decided to sue the woman who did not love him, because he considered her responsible for confusing his life and affecting his work, while she was a close friend to him, and he believed that she was in the position of “beloved.”

The young man, whose name was revealed by judicial documents, said. Kaushingan, the young woman’s refusal to marry him was the cause of “permanent pain” he felt.

A Singaporean court is expected to hear the man’s case next week, while he is seeking compensation of up to $2.3 million.

The Singaporean man had filed a previous lawsuit against the woman, last month, but the court did not issue a decision in his favor, because it was not convinced of his pretexts.

At that time, the court ruled that the young complainant pay compensation for the losses of the young woman, amounting to 17 thousand dollars, because she had to hire a lawyer to defend her.

The young Singaporean complainant says that the woman who let him down had promised him that they would live in one house, but she shocked him later when she told him, “You are just a friend to me,” while he was wishing himself to consider him a “lover.”

The Women’s Rights Advocacy Authority in Singapore, “Aware Singapore”, condemned the prosecution of the young woman, saying that this step reflects the pressures exerted on women.

And she explained in a statement that the woman does not owe the man, to provide him with affection, care, friendship, or what he asks for sexually, and added that the pressure to obtain these things amounts to the degree of harassment.