Tijuana, Baja California.- A young man of just 18 years of age was shot to death on a soccer field located in the vicinity of Aqueduct Street in the Infonavit Latinos neighborhood of the border city.

According to local media Tijuanathe events occurred during the afternoon of this Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

At first, it was believed that the victim was a 13-year-old teenager, but his relatives clarified that he was 18 years old, according to the news portal Blanco y Negro through a broadcast.

The same media indicated that a young man from Tijuana died after receiving a bullet in the head region.

Elements of the National Police, National Guard and Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene, who confirmed the death of the young man.

According to the Tijuana En Guerra portal, so far there have been 121 people executed in the city of Tijuana so far in 2022.

The victim’s parents identified him as Emilio “N”

