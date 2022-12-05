Some of Steven Pipe’s hemophilia patients consider themselves cured. In a trial tube conducted from 2018 to 2021, they received one of the one-time gene therapies meant to override a DNA mutation that causes spontaneous bleeding episodes, some of them serious and potentially lethal.

Unlike most drugs, which relieve symptoms, gene therapies address the underlying cause of a disease. Thanks to the treatment, they didn’t have to worry about severe bleeding for years.

“They no longer have to think about their haemophilia”says Pipe, a hematologist at the University of Michigan Health System. “For all intents and purposes, this looks like a cure.”

The therapy, called Hemgenix, gained US approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 22 for the treatment of patients with severe haemophilia B.

Shortly after its approval, CSL Behring, the pharmaceutical company that markets the drug, announced the price: $3.5 million for one dose. It is now the most expensive drug in the world.

As part of a research study, Pipe trial participants did not have to pay for therapy. But future patients and their insurers they will.

It’s not yet clear whether this single infusion will last a lifetime, but Pipe says some patients treated in previous studies more than 10 years ago are still keeping their bleeding at bay. And for gene therapy experts, the price tag comes as no surprise.

“This is super reasonable, super expected. It’s a very fair price.”says Nicole Paulk, assistant professor of gene therapy at the University of California, San Francisco.

Even at this ticket price, approval is a major milestone for patients. Over time, the repeated bleeding of haemophilia B causes pain and mobility problems, and the risk of bleeding means that many patients they must avoid sports and other active hobbies.

“Bleeding can be trivial, bruising. Or it could be a nuisance, such as a nose bleed. But bleeding in the joints, knees, elbows and ankles can cause crippling arthritis and can be fatal when it gets to the brain.”

Says Len Valentino, hematologist and CEO of the National Hemophilia Foundation. Preventing these bleedings can have a huge effect on a patient’s life.

Hemophilia B is caused by a mutation in a gene called F9. This defect stops the production of an essential protein needed for blood clotting called Factor IX. To prevent bleeding, patients currently need to receive regular intravenous infusions of factor IX.

Because of the relatively short time the protein spends in the bloodstream, it needs to be administered at least once a week. “A patient with severe haemophilia B may need to receive injections of clotting factor concentrate two to three times a week for life. This is a significant burden.”says Valentine.

A 2016 analysis in the American Journal of Managed Care found that these infusions cost patients an average of $127,194 a year. For those with severe to moderately severe hemophilia B, treatment can cost $300,000 or more, according to a 2021 study in Journal of Medical Economics.

Gene Therapies: Is One Injection Really Enough?

Researchers have long searched for a unique treatment for hemophilia: If they can correct this mutation by delivering a healthy version of the F9 gene, they could cause the body to start making the protein again.

“Instead of getting 100 to 150 injections a year, an individual would be able to receive one injection, and hopefully it would last indefinitely”says Valentino of Hemgenix. “I’m a little reluctant to say a lifetime, but that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Several groups have initiated trials of gene therapies for hemophilia, with the first in 1998. But an effective approach has taken time to materialize. In 2020, CSL Behring acquired Hemgenix from a company called uniQurewho had been developing it since 2008.

The therapy works by delivering a replacement F9 gene to the liver so that it can make Factor IX. The dose is delivered by intravenous infusion into the arm.

Therapy is not a cure for all patients. In the study conducted by Pipe, Hemgenix reduced the number of annual bleeding events by 54% compared to the period before the administration of the drug to patients.

Eventually, 94 percent, 51 of 54, of treated patients stopped their factor IX infusions completely because they no longer needed it, according to study results submitted to the FDA.

Hemgenix isn’t the only gene therapy with a steep price tag. Luxturna, the first treatment of its kind approved to correct an inherited trait, a rare form of vision loss, debuted in 2018 in $425,000 per eye.

The therapy is aimed at restoring vision in people with a specific genetic mutation that causes the retina to degrade over time.

In 2019, the pharmaceutical company Novartis won FDA approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma, which aims to treat children younger than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophyor SMA, a leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

Novartis later valued the therapy at $2.1 million, making it the most expensive drug on the market at the time. But earlier this year, recently approved gene therapy Zynteglo grabbed the title, to $2.8 million.

The drug is for patients with a blood disorder called beta thalassemia who require regular blood transfusions. All of these therapies work by providing a normal copy of the disease-causing gene to the body to counteract the mutated version.

And in many cases, the drugs are life-changing, restoring vision or freeing patients from regular, strenuous treatments. In the case of Zolgensma, the drug is literally a lifesaver.

Most children with SMA dies within 2 years. Those receiving the drug are able to talk and sit by themselves, feats they would never have achieved before.

The companies behind these therapies have justified their high prices, claiming they provide immense benefits and are more cost-effective than current treatments since they are only administered once.

In a company statement provided to WIRED, CSL Behring justified Hemgenix’s high price:

“We are confident that this price will generate significant cost savings for the entire healthcare system and significantly reduce the economic burden of haemophilia B by reducing annual bleed rates, reducing or eliminating prophylactic therapy, and generating high factor IX levels that last For years.”

The company said that the price was determined with the “clinical, social, economic and innovative value represented by this new gene therapy”.

Early last month, theInstitute for Clinical and Economic Reviewa Boston-based nonprofit research institute that estimates the value of drugs and other medical services, said Hemgenix would be fairly priced at more than $2.9 million.

But Michael Gusmano, a professor of health policy at Lehigh University and a researcher at the Hastings Center, an independent bioethics research institute in Garrison, New York, says the price of Hemgenix and other gene therapies shouldn’t be considered a bargain.

“Assumes that current treatments are priced appropriately”he claims. “We have a system where prices are completely out of line internationally”noting that the United States, unlike other economically developed countries, does not regulate or negotiate the prices of new drugs as they hit the market.

While most patients never pay the full cost of their drugs out of pocket, people who are uninsured and those with highly deductible plans may have difficulty accessing these therapies.

CSL Behring says it plans to offer discounts, and other gene therapy makers have also set up patient assistance programs.

CSL Behring said the overall effect on the healthcare system will be limited, as hemophilia B is a rare disease affecting only about 6,000 individuals in the United States. Only adults can receive Hemgenix, making the pool of potential patients even smaller.

Will the costs always be prohibitive?

Paulk says gene therapies are so expensive because they are complex and expensive to produce. “This is not a small molecule drug like Tylenol”He says.

“These are very different from your classic drugs that you take in pill form. These types of drugs can often be made by robots, millions of doses a day, and the process can be outsourced once you have that chemical synthesis set up.”

Gene therapies are made by inactivating viruses and using them as delivery devices for transfer therapeutic genes to patient cells. These viruses are grown in huge stainless steel tanks and later purified and tested to make sure they are safe and work properly.

All in all, it can take 10 months or more to produce enough doses for patients in a clinical trial. Even though these treatments have been in development for several decades, gene therapy is still very new to the market.

Paulk thinks the cost of manufacturing will come down, and so will the price of gene therapy, as companies gain more experience producing them at scale.

“We will absolutely improve on this”, he says, but it could take five to 10 years for that to happen. With hundreds of gene therapies in the pipeline, and some of them likely approved in the next few years, that could mean the arrival on the market of more multimillion-dollar treatments.

The companies are counting on these therapies to work in the long term, but there is still uncertainty about how long their effects will last. Clinical trials have followed patients for years, not decades.

If they don’t last as long as hoped, Gusmano wonders what it will mean for prices. And even if they do, he says, million-dollar price tags aren’t sustainable in the long run.

“There is no doubt that these gene therapies will be expensive”Gusman says. “The question is, at what level are payers going to start pushing back and just refuse to cover them?”