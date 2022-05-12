‘Vincenzo e Messina, amore infinite’, read the banner that hung from the facade of the City hall of the home town of a true cycling legend and a benchmark in modern times of this sport. Vincenzo Nibali (37 years old) chose the stage very well to announce a decision with which many counted, but nobody wanted. “I’ve been waiting for this stage for a while. Here in Messina It’s where I started cycling and training, so I wanted to confirm that this is my last turn and my last season“, confessed on Wednesday on Italian television RAI the Sharkthe nickname that has accompanied him throughout his career for his courage, combativeness and nonconformity.

So things, after 18 seasons as a professional, the current corridor Astana Qazaqstan will hang the bike the next October 8thafter saying goodbye for the last time to the Giro d’Italia, in one of the monuments of cycling that appear in his list of winners: the Lombardy Tour, quote that conquered Il Scualo in 2015 and 2017. Just like Valverde.

And those two hits are just a small sample of a history to the scope of the elect: two twists from Italy (plus seven stages), a Tour from France (and six stages), one round (with two partials), one Milan-San Remo (with a vertiginous descent, one of its great virtues) from the Poggio that went down in history), two Tyrrhenian-Adriatic and a total of 54 wins. “I’ve really accumulated a lot in my career, I’ve tried to do my best so far. I’m excited.this is where my story began, with the first races in Sicily, which I then left when I was 15 years old. I have given a lot to cycling and perhaps the time has come to give back a little heor that I have stolen from my familyfriends, everything I have sacrificed for the two wheels”, explained the Sicilian before the cameras, holding back tears and accompanied by his parents at such an emotional moment. His mother, Giovanna, He did not clarify his future, but he did show that he will be linked to the world of cycling: “I’m sure don’t get off the bikeIt is your passion and your enjoyment. It is unthinkable that he would abandon it completely. My son has done great things on two wheels and has had great satisfaction, accumulating a lot of love of the fans, from all over Italy”.

In addition, a charismatic runner, a member of the select champions club of the three great tours (along with legends such as Anquetil, Gimondi, Merckx, Hinault, Contador and Froome) and of an indelible stamp. Uno di noi (One of us) for the Italians. A big.