The Okhota beach on Sakhalin was recognized as the best in Russia

Olga Pasko, CEO of the independent certification and expertise center HoReCaExpertGroup, presented the mayor of the Korsakov urban district in the Sakhalin region, Alexander Ivashov, with a certificate for assigning the first category to the Okhota beach. This was reported by Telegram– channel of the press service of the Russian region.

Pasko explained that in order to be recognized as the best beach in the country, it is not enough to put sun loungers and umbrellas on the shore. The recreation area, according to her, must have a developed infrastructure, be safe for visitors and accessible to people with disabilities. In addition, it must be environmentally friendly, equipped with first aid stations, rescue towers, information stands, trash cans, changing rooms, showers and toilets.

“There are all-Russian standards for beach equipment. There is a whole list of requirements that they must meet. This will be the first municipal beach on Sakhalin to have the highest rating. We took photographs and marked the GPS mark,” the specialist noted.

It is clarified that on the beach there is a swimming pool, sports and children’s play area. At the same time, divers examined the water area and confirmed its safety.

In April, a Russian park was recognized as the best in the country. At that time, it was the Switzerland Park, which is located in Nizhny Novgorod.