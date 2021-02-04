Finally being free again, finally hugging friends, partying, safely boarding a full underground train: the longing is great. There is hardly any other explanation for the fact that already now, when less than one percent of the German population has received the necessary two vaccination doses, the debate about vaccination privileges is picking up speed. As if you wanted to make up for the snail’s pace of vaccination with a mental overtaking maneuver.

The first companies are rushing ahead: the ticket seller Eventim is considering technical solutions for vaccination-based access regulations at events. Great excitement.

Which is also due to the collective frame of mind. The nerves are bare, the souls are weak, many would like to have the vaccine today and tomorrow to go to the stadium with other people who have been vaccinated, even if it is the turn of the next day for the vaccine. The Ethics Council has now issued a moral rejection. He thinks it is wrong that corona restrictions for vaccinated people are lifted earlier than for others. At least as long as it is unclear whether the vaccinated is still at risk of infection.

Studies say: it could be that people who have been vaccinated are still a bit contagious. But it would be absurd if the level of probability mattered. Maybe I’ll be vaccinated in front of my neighbor, and just because I’m a little less dangerous than her, can I go to a concert, but she isn’t? It’s not her fault that she has to wait. Or what if Biontech-vaccinated people (95 percent protection) are allowed to get on the plane, but not Astrazeneca-vaccinated people (70 percent) – although there is no freedom of choice when it comes to vaccines? Even more absurd.

Energy-sapping dry spell

Now the neighbor doesn’t get any benefit if I also skip the concert, she even allows me the pleasure. With society as a whole it is different: It is important to get through an immensely exhausting dry spell. It can only be mastered together, with uniform lockdowns and loosening, with solidarity between young and old, home office employees and bus drivers, vaccinated and non-vaccinated. Even if that’s not always 100% fair. It is also not fair that smokers pay the same health insurance contributions as non-smokers. Nevertheless, nobody seriously shakes such basic principles of the German health care system.

As the only exception, the Ethics Council recommends relaxing measures in old people’s and nursing homes as soon as they have been vaccinated – because of the special burden for the very old. But the vaccination quota is not 100 percent in nursing homes either, where the duty of care also applies to those who have not been vaccinated. So distance rules and waiver are still needed. In other words, every simple prioritization misses daily practice, the corona reality.

One day mankind could have won the race against mutations, one day public life has restarted, the majority of the population vaccinated, and the rest of the population has the vaccination offer. Unlike local public transport (services of general interest!), Hotels, restaurants and event organizers can then refuse entry to non-vaccinated people.

Domiciliary rights and customer friendliness

According to the Ethics Council, this is their right to do with the house. But are companies doing themselves a favor if they thoroughly alienate some of their customers in this way? Don’t you think about rapid tests then?

Freedom or security. Here the right to freedom of movement, assembly and travel, there the right to physical integrity, the question runs as a refrain through the pandemic. Also the bitter realization that answers remain controversial and can only be provisional.

How moral it is that a large part of the world population has almost no access to vaccines is not a hot topic in the rich nation of Germany. The WHO plan for a fair global distribution is already considered to have failed.