A team of international and Chinese scientists is about to present a report about their joint search for origins of the coronavirus that triggered a pandemic, after being detected for the first time in China more than a year ago.

The lengthy report is released after months of disputes, mostly between the US and Chinese governments. about how the outbreak came about, while scientists try to keep their focus on the so far unsuccessful search for the origin of a microbe that has killed more than 2.7 million people and suffocated economies around the world.

It was unclear when the report would be released, after its release was delayed earlier this month. According to many opinions, the report could offer few concrete answers and could raise more questions.

It will offer a first glimpse by written by 10 international epidemiologists, data scientists, veterinarians, laboratories and food safety experts who visited China and the city of Wuhan – where a market was considered the initial epicenter – earlier this year to work with their Chinese counterparts who collected the bulk of the first data .

The central hospital of Wuhan, in China. AP Photo

Critics have raised doubts about the team’s objectivity, insisting that the Chinese government had a decisive influence on its composition. Advocates for the World Health Organization, which brought the team together, claim that it cannot just drop parachute experts to tell a country what to do, and much less one as powerful as China.

“I hope this report is just a first step in investigating the origins of the virus and that the WHO secretariat will probably say so,” said Matthew Kavanagh, director of the Georgetown University Global Health Policy and Governance Initiative at the O’Neill Institute. “And I hope some will criticize this as insufficient.”

The trip to Wuhan is heralded as the first phase of a comprehensive endeavor destined to clarify the origins of the virus.

The WHO has objected to describing the mission as an “investigation”, saying it smacks of an invasive forensic investigation that was not foreseen in the resolution unanimously adopted by the agency’s member states in May, which paved the way for the collaboration. The WHO and China have subsequently established the basic standards.

Team member Vladimir Dedkov, an epidemiologist and deputy director of research at the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia, summarized the four main clues that were first exposed at a marathon press conference in China last month about the alleged origin of the first infection in humans. They are, in order of probability: from a bat through an intermediary animal; directly from a bat; through contaminated frozen food products; from a leak from a lab like the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

What china says

The Chinese authorities, as well as the head of the Chinese team Liang Wannian, have promoted the third theory -the cold chain-, while the US administration, under President Donald Trump, has played with the fourth, the filtration of the laboratory. But Dedkov said those two hypotheses were very low on the list of probable sources.

He suggested that the frozen products in which the virus was found were likely contaminated by infected people. It is also likely that an infected person brought and spread the virus in the Wuhan market associated with the outbreak, where some of the contaminated products were later found.

“Usually, all conditions for propagation of the infection were present in this market, “Dedkov said in an interview.” Therefore, it is most likely that there was a massive infection of people who were connected by the place. “

A park in Wuhan, China. AFP photo

“At this time, no facts to suggest there was a laboratory leakDedkov said. “If scientific facts suddenly appear from somewhere, then accordingly the priority of the version will change. But, at this time, no.”

Suspicions of political meddling have dogged the mission, and the head of the international team – WHO’s Peter Ben Embarek – acknowledged in interviews last week that they could weigh unspecified “pressure” on its members. Liang, in an interview with a Chinese newspaper, he also regretted the political pressure on the team.

Delays in shipping the international team to China, repeated delays in the report’s release schedule, and modification of plans for the report – an initial summary of the results was scrapped as an idea – have done little more than stoke speculation that scientists have been directed by political authorities or others.

“The last information we had was that it was expected to be released this week – we’ll have to see if that actually happens,” US Charge d’Affaires in Geneva Mark Cassayre said Wednesday. “We are clear that other studies will be needed”.

He said the United States was hopeful the report would be a “real step forward for the world to understand the origins of the virus, so that we can better prepare for future pandemics. That’s what it’s really about. “

WHO leaders, including Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, repeatedly praised the Chinese government’s prompt response to the outbreak, although recordings of private meetings obtained by The Associated Press exposed the frustration of senior WHO officials. in the absence of cooperation from China.

Sensitive visit

The international team relied entirely on data collected by Chinese scientists after the outbreak occurred, and Dedkov called the visit to Wuhan an “analytical journey, primarily for retrospective analysis purposes in the sense that we study only the data that is they got before. “

“We did not collect any samplesWe did not do any laboratory studies there, we only analyzed what was shown to us, “he said. If some data was not collected, it was not because the Chinese wanted to hide something, he added.

The team’s visit was politically sensitive for China, which is concerned about any allegation that it did not handle the initial outbreak adequately. Shortly after the outbreak, the Chinese government detained some Chinese doctors who tried to raise the alarm.

The report, which Ben Embarek said ran to about 280 pages last week, is intended to formulate recommendations and to lay the groundwork for next steps, such as whether the team, or others, gain new access to China for further analysis. Ultimately, the goal is to find clues that will help prevent another such pandemic in the future.

Kavanagh of Georgetown said he has not seen the report but is suspicious of what it will say.

“Based on what we have heard so far, I hope the report will give some credibility to a relationship between wild animal husbandry and COVID-19, but without complete evidence on how exactly the passage from animals to humans could have occurred, “he said.

Dedkov said the next thing to do is to plan a “real-time investigation”, but noted that there is no guarantee that future trips will find all the answers.

“But you can try,” he added. “Of course, if the source of the virus is found, will help answer many questions and, in general, it will dissipate this unnecessary political tension around the virus. “

Daria Litvinova and Jamey Keaten. AP Agency

PB