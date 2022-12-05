Although the third season of One Punch Man It is already approved, there is not much news about it. But that doesn’t stop fans from expecting to see more of Saitama, Genos, and of course, Tatsumaki, so relevant in cosplay.

The also called Tornado del Terror is one of the most popular characters in ONE’s work today. She is a young esper or psychic endowed with great telekinetic powers.

While some psychics can only bend spoons or move small objects, Tatsumaki is on another level. To the point that he can pick up almost any object, pick it up, and throw it with enormous force.

It doesn’t seem to make a difference to her moving a few kilos up to tens of tons. Likewise, she is capable of throwing them at such a speed that they end up as projectiles. She sometimes uses stones and sometimes even asteroids.

Thanks to a space rock, he was able to get rid of an annoying enemy in One Punch Man. Sometimes he doesn’t even bother to throw an object.

He is capable of taking an enemy and whipping them, like Genos, or squeezing them into the air, like an octopus-like villain. From what has been said before and more, the fearsome Tatsumaki is the favorite of many fans of the series and more than one cosplayer has dedicated a cosplay to her.

One-Punch Man’s Tatsumaki in outdoor cosplay

Tatsumaki’s cosplay from One Punch Man What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer Lilasein (@lilasein). She decided to take photos of herself outdoors; she can be seen to keep her short green hair in kinky lines.

It is not very clear if he uses green pupils or natural eyes or not. What can be seen is that the dress she wears is very similar to that of this heroine, which is black with slits on the sides.

He also wears the black sneakers that Tatsumaki usually wears. It’s not a bad idea to cosplay in an urban setting; is where this character usually appears.

Perhaps the popularity of the Tornado of Terror recreation is due to the fact that it is not complicated. A wig and appropriate outfit go a long way and are not hard to come by like other costumes. Simplicity is its strength.

In addition to One Punch Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer.